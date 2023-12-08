"I am proud" - Jon Rahm on joining LIV Golf, calls it a 'great opportunity' for him and his family

After a month of speculation, Jon Rahm has finally announced that he is moving to LIV Golf, making it one of the biggest steals by the Saudi-backed circuit.

On Thursday, December 7, Rahm announced to X (formerly called Twitter) that he was joining LIV. He called it a great opportunity for himself and his family, and he said he was excited about the future.

Rahm wrote:

"I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future."

In a conference call on Thursday, the Spaniard told the media that it was not an easy decision and had been a topic of discussion every day on the golf course.

He said, as per the Australian Golf Digest:

"People making jokes, people thinking that they know what they’re talking about. It’s been difficult to just focus on the task at hand and even just practise. I leaned on my family a lot for that. It hasn’t been the easiest way for my wife and I but easiest weeks to be fair."

He added that, after assessing all the risks, he felt it was a worthy decision and was very happy about it.

While he didn't disclose the exact amount of the offer, he insisted that it was a pretty good one and was honest in acknowledging that money was one of the most significant reasons for accepting it. He added:

"This decision was [made] for many reasons what I thought was best for me. Don’t get me wrong. It’s a great deal. Right? I had a really good offer in front of me, and it’s one of the reasons why I took it."

Rahm had one of his best seasons on the PGA Tour, as he clinched four titles this year: the Sentry, the American Express, the Genesis Invitational, and the Masters Tournament. He finished the season as World No. 3.

Jon Rahm is the most prominent name to be signed by the PIF-sponsored league since Cameron Smith last year. For the uninitiated, Smith defected to LIV after winning the Players Championship and the Open Championship in 2022. There is no dearth of stars in the breakaway league, with names like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson already on the roster.

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team to be named Los Toros (The Bulls): Reports

As per reports, Jon Rahm will get a separate team in LIV Golf, and it will potentially be named Los Toros (the Bulls).

Currently, the Saudi-backed circuit has 12 teams with four players in each team. While it was rumored that Jon Rahm might join Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC, the vacant spot on the team was filled by signing David Puig.

LIV Golf's 2024 season will begin with the Mayakoba event, which is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 4 at El Cameleon Course.