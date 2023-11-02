“I am so proud” – Tiger Woods shares special message for fellow golfers ahead of 2023 WWT Championship at his El Cardonal course

Golfing legend Tiger Woods has extended his best wishes to fellow golfers ahead of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. The tournament will be held from November 2 to 5 and it marks a significant milestone in the history of golf. It takes place at the El Cardonal, the first course designed by Tiger Woods to host a PGA Tour event.

On November 1, Woods wrote on X:

“I am so proud of El Cardonal @DiamanteCabo, @tgrdesignbytw’s first course to be home to a @PGATOUR event. Good luck to all the players this week! I hope you have as much fun on this course as I did designing it."

This championship boasts a field of 132 players, including renowned names like Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Ludvig Aberg, and many others. The players are competing for an $8.2 million prize purse and its setting is located in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Everything you need to know about the El Cardonal course

The World Wide Technology Championship will be held at the El Cardonal course (Image via Getty)

El Cardonal is a part of the Diamante golf complex, which has had a significant expansion of the venue. It is a second golf course there and its elevated presence provides stunning water views across all 18 holes enhancing the experience. The accessibility of the course is also remarkable as it is situated on the Baja Peninsula in Mexico.

This course spans 7,363 yards with a par-72 hole layout. It features a rating of 75.9 and a slope of 140.

There is another important feature to consider about the course. It is nestled at the Baja California desert foothills; the course is enveloped by cacti, palo verde trees, and desert floras. With a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean, players and caddies will find inspiration in the breathtaking surroundings.

Tiger Woods is the only member to have an exclusive invitation-only membership club named Diamante. It is set to launch in 2024 enhancing the golfing experience at an elevated location. Even the name Cardonal is derived from his time at Stanford University; he played as a Cardinal for two years.

The journey for the course began in 2014 and Tiger Woods himself inaugurated the course with the ceremonial opening tee shot at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal is an important milestone in golfing history as it combines the designing experience of Tiger Woods with the exceptional talent of PGA Tour players.