“I publicly hated on him” – Paige Spiranac details what it was like to shoot with Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac recently said that, after shooting content with Bryson DeChambeau, she discovered that he was significantly different from her earlier perception of him.

Last month, Spiranac had an extended interaction with DeChambeau while shooting content for her YouTube channel. They played a round of golf and also had a fun conversation during the game.

Recently, the 30-year-old renowned golf social media influencer was a guest on Barstool Sports' Foreplay podcast, hosted by Riggs and Trent. During the hour-long conversation, the hosts asked about her experience with DeChambeau. She responded that the golfer pleasantly surprised her by being different from what she had perceived him to be.

"I think that was the one that was most surprising," she said. "Of course you have like Jason Day and Tony Finau and the guys that we mentioned earlier they have that reputation of being such a great nice Family Guy. They're just good people and you meet them and they exceed expectations.

"But with him like I publicly hated on him. And things that you just would saw like you'd see little snips here and there about like what he was saying what he was doing, he was so different, shockingly different," she added.

Earlier, Paige Spiranac had criticized the 2020 US Open champion and taken shots at him. However, after shooting with him last month, she posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was different from what she had thought of him over the years.

What's next for Bryson DeChambeau?

Bryson DeChambeau will next compete at the LIV Golf Saudi Arabia, which will take place from March 1 to 3 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

DeChambeau finished 26th and 11th in the two events that were played so far and is currently 20th in the season standings. Last year, the 30-year-old golfer finished 4th in the individual standings and led his team, Crushers GC, to the season championship title.

Bryson DeChambeau has won eight titles on the PGA Tour including the 2020 US Open. He has also registered two wins on the Saudi-backed circuit, both of which came in 2023. Last year, he also registered the circuit's record after shooting 58 in the first round of the LIV Golf Greenbrier.

So far this season, Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Mayakoba, and Dustin Johnson claimed the LIV Golf Las Vegas event. Johnson is also leading in the season standings with 54.33 points so far.