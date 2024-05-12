"I put myself in a good position" - Sepp Straka climbs up leaderboard, finds himself in contention for 2024 Wells Fargo Championship win

On Day 3 of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Sepp Straka had a great showing which put him in fourth place behind Xander Schaufelle, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im. In Round 3, Straka tied for the best score with a 67, putting him -7 under par at the championship.

After round three, Sepp Straka in an interaction mentioned that the Quail Hollow Club is a hard golf course. Further, the Austrian golfer spoke about his play on Day 3. He concluded his statements by saying that he was very happy with what he achieved in the round.

Sepp Straka said:

"It's a hard golf course. I know I made some key putts out there to kind of keep the round going. I drove the ball really well, I hit a lot of fairways, put myself in a good position a lot. And yeah, iron play was solid. It's hard to get the ball really close to these pin locations with the firm greens. Yeah, very happy with the round."

You can check out Round 3 highlights of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in the video below:

While Sepp Straka is 5 strokes behind Xander Schaufelle who is in first position, if Straka is able to do what he did in Round 3, the Austrian might be able to have a good chance of winning the competition. However, a lot also depends on how the three golfers ahead of him perform at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Leaderboard following Sepp Straka's impressive Day 3

The following is the leaderboard after Day 3 at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship:

1 Xander Schauffele -12

2 Rory McIlroy -11

3 Sungjae Im -8

4 Sepp Straka -7

5 Jason Day -5

T6 Sam Burns -4

T6 Byeong Hun An -4

T6 Taylor Pendrith -4

T6 Stephan Jaeger -4

T6 Collin Morikawa -4

T11 Denny McCarthy -3

T11 Lee Hodges -3

T13 Cameron Young -2

T13 Grayson Murray -2

T13 Max Homa -2

T13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2

T13 Cam Davis -2

T18 Alex Noren -1

T18 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T18 Keegan Bradley -1

T18 Justin Thomas -1

T18 Corey Conners -1

T18 Taylor Moore -1

T24 Mackenzie Hughes E

T24 Si Woo Kim E

T24 Seamus Power E

T24 Andrew Putnam E

T24 Nick Dunlap E

T29 Webb Simpson +1

T29 Russell Henley +1

T29 Patrick Rodgers +1

T29 Lucas Glover +1

T29 Will Zalatoris +1

T34 Kurt Kitayama +2

T34 Akshay Bhatia +2

T34 Tom Hoge +2

T34 Tom Kim +2

T34 Adam Svensson +2

T34 Adam Scott +2

T34 Ben Kohles +2

T34 Nick Taylor +2

T42 Harris English +3

T42 Viktor Hovland +3

T42 Matt Kuchar +3

T42 Jordan Spieth +3

T46 Jake Knapp +4

T46 Patrick Cantlay +4

T48 Wyndham Clark +5

T48 Adam Schenk +5

T48 Tony Finau +5

T48 Kevin Tway +5

T48 Brendon Todd +5

T53 Rickie Fowler +6

T53 Shane Lowry +6

T53 Chris Kirk +6

T56 Billy Horschel +7

T56 Austin Eckroat +7

T56 Sahith Theegala +7

T59 Gary Woodland +8

T59 Brian Harman +8

T59 Justin Rose +8

T59 Adam Hadwin +8

63 J.T. Poston +9

T64 Emiliano Grillo +11

T64 Matthieu Pavon +11

T66 Matt Fitzpatrick +12

T66 Eric Cole +12

T66 Peter Malnati +12