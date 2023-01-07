"I realized right then it was time” - Kenny Perry reveals he left golf to look after his wife with Alzheimer's

Family comes before everything. Kenny Perry is a professional American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. However, the golfer is on hiatus to take care of his ailing wife, Sandy Perry.

The former world no.4 has not been seen on the golf course since 2021, and this Wednesday, Perry announced on Sirius XM PGA Tour radio that he is retiring from golf. In his interview with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes on 'Katrek & Maginnes On Tap', Kenny said:

"I'll let the world know. . my wife is sick. I'm her caretaker, and I'm going to take great care of her. Alzheimer's is a terrible disease. "

According to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer's disease is a neurologic disorder that causes brain shrinkage. The disease is pretty common among older people in America. Several outlets have claimed that around 5.8 million people in the United States suffer from Alzheimer's disease.

Kenny Perry is a renowned golfer. He had won 27 events since turning professional in 1982. He won 14 PGA Tour events and 10 PGA Tour Champions trophies. Perry has played in all the major tournaments, finishing with the least T8 at the 2003 Open Championship.

"It's all good"- Kenny Perry gives an update on his wife's health

Kenny Perry is a family man. His wife, Sandy, has been the biggest support to the golfer throughout his career. The couple was blessed with three children: Lesslie, Justin, and Lindsey.

Like his father, Perry's second son, Justin, is also into golf. He played for Western Kentucky University and served as Kenny's caddie in numerous tournaments.

Perry is now spending his time taking care of his wife. The golfer disclosed his wife's health in an interview on PGA Tour radio. He said:

"I was at the Senior Open two years ago, and it was a 36-hole complex and she ended up going on the other 18 holes. So, I realized right then that it's time for me to do something else."

He went on to say:

"And it's all good. She's happy as she can be, she's in great shape, she walks me to death, she's hyperactive. But poor thing, she just cannot remember anything.

Perry visited nearly every doctor in Nashville, but grew tired of hearing, "There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease." He is caring for his wife in the hope that there will be a cure for the disease one day.

In an interview reported by Golf Channel, Kenny Perry revealed that he talked to people with the same condition to learn more about the disease. He said:

"That's one area where I'll probably be a spokesman for. I'll probably start looking into more of that and help other people with the same condition. We've worked so hard to get to this point (in life), and I'd hate to see where she can't enjoy it."

It is important to note that Kenny Perry won the 2013 US Senior Open, Regions Tradition in 2014, and US Senior Open in 2017 before retiring in 2023.

