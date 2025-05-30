Nelly Korda and her caddie, Jason McDede, had an awkward moment during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open. She later revealed that her playing partner, Lexi Thompson, also teased her about the incident.

On Thursday, May 29, Korda carded an even-par 72 in her opening round of the U.S. Women's Open. Her round featured just one birdie and one bogey, and she was four strokes behind the lead.

During the post-round interview, Nelly Korda was asked about the moment on the 18th hole.

"Jason and I just had a really awkward exchange there where he tried to hug me but I didn't hug him back," she explained. "It was all just kind of awkward. She saw it, and she was like, I really hope the cameras got that, which I really hope they didn't. It was just awkward."

Speaking of her game, the World No. 1 golfer said she was satisfied with her putting and had no complaints.

"I will say I didn't really hit a bad putt at all," she added. "Maybe I hit one or two loose shots, but overall I felt like I played well, which obviously on like maybe 13, I did say to Jason I'm a little frustrated just because I feel like I should be playing a little differently with the way I'm striking it. But he did make sure that, he reassured me that it's all about patience."

Speaking of Nelly Korda's playing partners, Charley Hull also shot 72, while Thompson carded a 1-over 73.

Following the first round, Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Jin Hee Im, A Lim Kim, Angel Yin, and Julia López Ramirez shared a joint one-shot lead at 4-under.

Nelly Korda's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 1:

Hole 1, Par 5: 5 (Even)

Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (Even)

Hole 3, Par 4: 5 (+1)

Hole 4, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (+1)

Hole 7, Par 5: 5 (+1)

Hole 8, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 9, Par 3: 3 (+1)

Out: 37 (+1)

Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 12, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (+1)

Hole 14, Par 5: 5 (+1)

Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (+1)

Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 18, Par 5: 4 (Even)

In: 35 (-1)

Total: 72 (Even)

