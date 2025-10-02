“I wasn't really in the players' team room” - Rasmus Hojgaard compares Ryder Cup Bethpage experience to Rome

Rasmus Hojgaard opened up about the 2025 Ryder Cup, comparing it to the 2023 edition. The Danish golfer made his debut at the biennial tournament, held at the Bethpage Black Course from September 26 to 28. However, he was also involved in the last edition of the tournament, which was held in Rome in 2023.

Rasmus' brother Nicolai Hojgaard played for the European team that year, and he was there to support him. After the 2025 Ryder Cup, this week, Rasmus Hojgaard is preparing to play at the Sanderson Farms Championship, a fall-season PGA Tour event.

In the pre-tournament press conference, held on Wednesday, October 1, Rasmus was asked about the difference in the Ryder Cup in 2023 from that of this year. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"The Ryder Cup in Rome, I guess I was part of the team in a way, but I wasn't really in the players' team room. I stayed away from that. It was certainly a different environment being a player and being there with everyone, especially in New York, and it was super special. I think Luke and his whole team did prepare us well for whatever we were going to face."

Rasmus Hojgaard played in the Friday fourball in a team with Ludvig Aberg, but the US team players Justin Thomas and Cameron Young won the matchup 6&5. He then returned to play in the Sunday singles but lost to Ben Griffin by 1UP.

Rasmus Hojgaard opens up about his preparation for the Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn

Rasmus Hojgaard is excited to play at the Sanderson Farms Championship after winning the Ryder Cup last week. In the press conference on Wednesday, he opened up about his motivation and his goals that he wanted to achieve this season. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"I still have some things that I'd like to achieve for the rest of the year, and I had this planned all the time that I was going to play this week and play Japan next week. Whatever the outcome would have been last week, I was still going to tee it up this week.

"Yeah, just had to prepare myself that the energy level might be a little lower than it would be normally. But certainly I'm still going to prepare myself as well as I can,' he added.

Rasmus Hojgaard is looking forward to his first win of the season this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Earlier this year on the PGA Tour, he was tied for 12th at the WM Phoenix Open, T16 at The Open, and T23 at the Truist Championship.

Rasmus had two runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour this season, including at the Danish Golf Championship and the Omega European Masters.

