“I didn't really want week off”: Robert McIntyre avoids rest ahead of Ryder Cup, set to participate in Cazoo Open 

Robert McIntyre would be in seventh heaven after earning a spot in the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Scottish golfer had a blistering season on the DP World Tour as he managed to end third on the points list for the upcoming biennial event.

However, the event in Rome is still two weeks away and before that, MacIntyre will participate in the Cazoo Open at the Celtic Manor Resort in the UK. As per Sports Illustrated, the golfer said all his wins on the tour had come after a run of events and that he would want to be in touch with the sport before the mega event scheduled later in September.

"If you look at all my wins on tour, they've come after a run of events. So, I mean, everything is to prepare for the Ryder Cup now when there's a couple events prior to that, so I thought, well, that's what we'll do," McIntyre said.

Robert MacIntyre added that he did not need to rest before an important event as it did not work for him in the past. The 27-year-old golfer would be playing the Cazoo Open, which commences on September 21, and will "build momentum" heading to the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome, for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

"I didn't really want week off, week on, week off, I've done that in the past and it doesn't work for me. So, it's just to try and build momentum and to try to win the Ryder Cup," Robert MacIntyre said.

The Scottish golfer was not at his best at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He scored four rounds of 72-69-73-70 to end his campaign at T45 on the leaderboard at the Wentworth Club, Surrey.

Robert McIntyre's second round was the only below-70 round. On Friday, September 15, he carded four birdies and just one bogey shot.

MacIntyre was awarded a paycheck of $32,850 for his T45 finish at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

Who are Robert McIntyre's teammates for 2023 Ryder Cup?

Robert McIntyre is one of the three golfers, the other two being Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, to directly qualify through the European points list. Meanwhile, the reigning FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland, alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, also secured automatic spots through the World points list.

On September 4, European Team's skipper Luke Donald announced his six picks for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup. He named Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and two top youngsters this season, Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The Europeans will take on the defending champion United States on September 29 in the 44th edition of the biennial event, which will be played at the Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.