“I really wanted to win in that outfit” - Xander Schauffele says he repeated his outfit across events until he won at PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele recently said that he wanted to win the title in the outfit he wore during the PGA Championship finale. He added that he kept repeating his final-day outfit across different events until he finally won at Valhalla Golf Club.

On Sunday, May 19, Schauffele ended his 22-month-long drought by winning the PGA Championship. He beat Bryson DeChambeau by a stroke to lift his first-ever Major championship title. He was wearing the same outfit in the final round that he had previously worn several times this year.

Following his win, Schauffele was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show, where he spilled the beans about his outfit.

"I pushed I I watched some highlights," he said. "I really wanted to win in that outfit. I wore it on Sunday at Riviera, didn't win. I wore it I think at the Players, didn't win. And so everyone's kind of got their thing it's just one of my favorite shirts that I wear from Descente right now.

"And it's comfortable and I liked it and it's got a little bit of color compared to everything else I'm wearing right now," he added.

The PGA Championship was Schauffele's first win since the Scottish Open in 2022. Besides, he has been on a cut-making spree and hasn't missed a cut in the past 47 starts, which is the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.

Is Xander Schauffele playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge? Golfer's availability explored

Following his triumph at Valhalla, Xander Schauffele has decided to skip the Charles Schwab Challenge. The next event on the PGA Tour will kick off on Thursday, May 23, at the Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The World No. 2 golfer has made the cut in all 13 starts this year and has registered nine top-10 finishes. Besides winning the PGA Championship, he has five top-five finishes, including two runner-up finishes this year.

While Xander Schauffele is not part of the Colonial, 13 of the top 30 ranked players in the OWGR will be competing this week. Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are the top 10 players in action at Fort Worth. The purse size for the event is $9,100,000, and the winner will bag $1,638,000. Emiliano Grillo is the defending champion here. Last year, he beat Adam Schenk in the extra hole.