“I rely heavily on hitting Fairways” - Brice Garnett emphasizes consistency as key to success amidst evolving Golf landscape

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open winner, Brice Garnett, recently said that consistency in his shots was the key to success this week amid continuously changing golf.

Garnett won the 2024 Puerto Rico Open on Sunday, March 10, beating Erik Barnes in four playoff holes. This was his second win on the PGA Tour and his first in six years. Throughout the week, he was quite consistent in his driving, as he hit 70% of shots to the fairway.

Speaking at the winner's press conference on Sunday, the 40-year-old golfer reflected on his game.

"That's my whole game," he said. "I'm not a young spring chicken anymore. So I hit it plenty far but not as far as a lot of these kids nowadays. So I rely heavily on hitting Fairways hitting a lot of greens and having a good short game. So it's been very challenging. Because the game is changing so fast with young kids coming out and ready to win. But I guess there's still a little bit of room for a 40-year-old out here."

"It was too far for me to try to hit 3-wood, get the ball up by that green, so we just decided to lay up to a comfortable wedge number that I like, one that kind of flew just over the ridge and would feed down to the hole."

How much did Brice Garnett win at the Puerto Rico Open?

Brice Garnett and caddie Chris Callas celebrate after winning the 2024 Puerto Rico Open

The purse size for the Puerto Rico Open was $4 million, and Brice Garnett bagged a $720,000 cut. Here's the complete payout:

1. Brice Garnett: $720,000

1. Erik Barnes: $436,000

T3. Victor Perez: $212,000

T3. Hayden Springer: $212,000

T3. Jimmy Stanger: $212,000

T6. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: $135,000

T6. Joe Highsmith: $135,000

T6. Ben Kohles: $135,000

9. Norman Xiong: $117,000

T10. Jackson Van Paris (a).

T10. Evan Harmeling: $93,000

T10. Austin Cook: $93,000

T10. Martin Laird: $93,000

T10. Matti Schmid: $93,000

T15. Henrik Norlander: $69,000

T15. Nico Echavarria: $69,000

T18. Rafael Campos: $53,000

T18. Richy Werenski: $53,000

T18. Ryo Hisatsune: $53,000

T18. Sam Stevens: $53,000

T18. Vince Whaley: $53,000

T23. Kevin Chappell: $32,333

T23. Mac Meissner: $32,333

T23. Troy Merritt: $32,333

T23. Aaron Rai: $32,333

T23. Michael Kim: $32,333

T23. Jacob Bridgeman: $32,333

T23. Aaron Baddeley: $32,333

T23. Cody Gribble: $32,333

T23. Tyler Duncan: $32,333

T32. Zecheng Dou: $20,520

T32. S.Y. Noh: $20,520

T32. Tommy Gainey: $20,520

T32. Fred Biondi: $20,520

T32. Pierceson Coody: $20,520

T32. Kevin Tway: $20,520

T32. Garrick Higgo: $20,520

T32. Kevin Streelman: $20,520

T32. Robert MacIntyre: $20,520

T32. Rico Hoey: $20,520

T42. Ben Silverman: $13,423

T42. Brandon Wu: $13,423

T42. Ben Martin: $13,423

T42. Harrison Endycott: $13,423

T42. Raul Pereda: $13,423

T42. Patrick Fishburn: $13,423

T42. Scott Piercy: $13,423

T49. Jim Herman: $9,973

T49. Chris Nido: $9,973

T49. Taiga Semikawa: $9,973

T49. Rasmus Hojgaard: $9,973

T49. Harry Hall: $9,973

T49. Joel Dahmen: $9,973

T55. Ben Griffin: $9,320

T55. Roger Sloan: $9,320

T55. Ryan Brehm: $9,320

T58. Ryan McCormick: $9,080

T58. Michael Gligic: $9,080

T58. Paul Haley II: $9,080

T61. Sangmoon Bae: $8,720

T61. Josh Teater: $8,720

T61. Sean O’Hair: $8,720

T61. Kyle Stanley: $8,720

T61. Tom Whitney: $8,720

T61. Chan Kim: $8,720

67. David Skinns: $8,440

T68. Austin Smotherman: $8,280

T68. Brian Stuard: $8,280

T68. Tyler Collet: $8,280

71. Chris Stroud: $8,120

72. Angel Ayora: $8,040