“I rely heavily on hitting Fairways” - Brice Garnett emphasizes consistency as key to success amidst evolving Golf landscape

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open winner, Brice Garnett, recently said that consistency in his shots was the key to success this week amid continuously changing golf.
Garnett won the 2024 Puerto Rico Open on Sunday, March 10, beating Erik Barnes in four playoff holes. This was his second win on the PGA Tour and his first in six years. Throughout the week, he was quite consistent in his driving, as he hit 70% of shots to the fairway.
Speaking at the winner's press conference on Sunday, the 40-year-old golfer reflected on his game.
"That's my whole game," he said. "I'm not a young spring chicken anymore. So I hit it plenty far but not as far as a lot of these kids nowadays. So I rely heavily on hitting Fairways hitting a lot of greens and having a good short game. So it's been very challenging. Because the game is changing so fast with young kids coming out and ready to win. But I guess there's still a little bit of room for a 40-year-old out here."
"It was too far for me to try to hit 3-wood, get the ball up by that green, so we just decided to lay up to a comfortable wedge number that I like, one that kind of flew just over the ridge and would feed down to the hole."
How much did Brice Garnett win at the Puerto Rico Open?
The purse size for the Puerto Rico Open was $4 million, and Brice Garnett bagged a $720,000 cut. Here's the complete payout:
- 1. Brice Garnett: $720,000
- 1. Erik Barnes: $436,000
- T3. Victor Perez: $212,000
- T3. Hayden Springer: $212,000
- T3. Jimmy Stanger: $212,000
- T6. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: $135,000
- T6. Joe Highsmith: $135,000
- T6. Ben Kohles: $135,000
- 9. Norman Xiong: $117,000
- T10. Jackson Van Paris (a).
- T10. Evan Harmeling: $93,000
- T10. Austin Cook: $93,000
- T10. Martin Laird: $93,000
- T10. Matti Schmid: $93,000
- T15. Henrik Norlander: $69,000
- T15. Nico Echavarria: $69,000
- T18. Rafael Campos: $53,000
- T18. Richy Werenski: $53,000
- T18. Ryo Hisatsune: $53,000
- T18. Sam Stevens: $53,000
- T18. Vince Whaley: $53,000
- T23. Kevin Chappell: $32,333
- T23. Mac Meissner: $32,333
- T23. Troy Merritt: $32,333
- T23. Aaron Rai: $32,333
- T23. Michael Kim: $32,333
- T23. Jacob Bridgeman: $32,333
- T23. Aaron Baddeley: $32,333
- T23. Cody Gribble: $32,333
- T23. Tyler Duncan: $32,333
- T32. Zecheng Dou: $20,520
- T32. S.Y. Noh: $20,520
- T32. Tommy Gainey: $20,520
- T32. Fred Biondi: $20,520
- T32. Pierceson Coody: $20,520
- T32. Kevin Tway: $20,520
- T32. Garrick Higgo: $20,520
- T32. Kevin Streelman: $20,520
- T32. Robert MacIntyre: $20,520
- T32. Rico Hoey: $20,520
- T42. Ben Silverman: $13,423
- T42. Brandon Wu: $13,423
- T42. Ben Martin: $13,423
- T42. Harrison Endycott: $13,423
- T42. Raul Pereda: $13,423
- T42. Patrick Fishburn: $13,423
- T42. Scott Piercy: $13,423
- T49. Jim Herman: $9,973
- T49. Chris Nido: $9,973
- T49. Taiga Semikawa: $9,973
- T49. Rasmus Hojgaard: $9,973
- T49. Harry Hall: $9,973
- T49. Joel Dahmen: $9,973
- T55. Ben Griffin: $9,320
- T55. Roger Sloan: $9,320
- T55. Ryan Brehm: $9,320
- T58. Ryan McCormick: $9,080
- T58. Michael Gligic: $9,080
- T58. Paul Haley II: $9,080
- T61. Sangmoon Bae: $8,720
- T61. Josh Teater: $8,720
- T61. Sean O’Hair: $8,720
- T61. Kyle Stanley: $8,720
- T61. Tom Whitney: $8,720
- T61. Chan Kim: $8,720
- 67. David Skinns: $8,440
- T68. Austin Smotherman: $8,280
- T68. Brian Stuard: $8,280
- T68. Tyler Collet: $8,280
- 71. Chris Stroud: $8,120
- 72. Angel Ayora: $8,040
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti