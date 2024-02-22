“I remember coming home and crying”: Brooks Koepka explains his close relationships with defeats

Brooks Koepka has been very successful in professional golf. However, defeats have played an important role in his career. "I remember coming home and crying," recalled Koepka.

Brooks Koepka, a 5-time major champion, recently appeared on Golf.com's YouTube program, The Scoop, where he discussed the importance of defeats in his learning process, reflecting on his early golfing days.

Here is part of what Brooks Koepka told The Scoop.

"I remember more the ones [tournaments] where I lost. I remember coming home, crying to my dad, my dad like... 'what are you doing...' like, 'play better...' like, 'you won't cry...'. I remember more the defeats, even to this day. The wins are kind of a blur, it all happens so fast, but the losses are... If you learn from them, or do it the right way, you can learn a lot more, but they'll keep you awake at night."

"The wins are great, but you don't really realize your mistakes. But when you go back and most people when they win they don't go back and look at 'okay, I did this, or I did this, I did this really well, poorly...' but when you lose you're like, 'why,' so you're trying to find that answer, so you end up like searching a little bit more."

How has Brooks Koepka played at the start of the 2024 season?

Brooks Koepka has played in both tournaments held at LIV Golf. He finished 7th at LIV Golf Mayakoba, with a score of 8 under, while he placed 13th at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with a score of 6 under.

With these results, he has obtained 20.33 points for the individual ranking of the season. He is currently ranked 9th in that list.

Last season, Brooks Koepka won two tournaments and finished in three other top 10s in the 13 individual events played at LIV Golf. This was good enough for him to finish third in the individual standings with 152 points.

His Smash GC team finished in six top 8s during the season, with a second-place finish at LIV Golf Orlando as their best result. They finished 8th at the Team Championship.

However, the high point of the season was his victory at the PGA Championship. In addition, he finished T2 at The Masters, T17 at the US Open, and T64 at The Open Championship.

At the end of the season, he was called to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. There he won 1.5 points in three matches.