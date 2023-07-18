“I do have a reputation” - Jon Rahm reacts to the possible disruptions from Just Stop Oil protestors at The Open

Jon Rahm has issued a warning against the Just Stop Oil protestors if they try to interrupt during the Open Championship. The 151st Open is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, July 20 at Royal Liverpool.

The Just Stop Oil protestors have already invaded the World Snooker Championship, the Grand National, rugby’s Premiership final, the Ashes, and Wimbledon. They might now be eying one of the biggest golf events that will take place this weekend at Hoylake as well.

The Just Stop Oil protesters are targeting major sports events to demand the government terminate new fossil fuel licensing and production. While there have been no warnings issued by the protesting group, police security has been on high alert. Officers will be deployed in plain clothes at the event with all other security measures taken.

The Masters champion was recently asked if the organizers had given any direction on not getting involved with the protestors. For the uninitiated, a similar incident happened during the second Ashes test when Johny Bairstow carried the protestor out of the ground.

During the pre-event press conference of the 151st Open on Tuesday, Rahm said:

"Well, I don't know. I do have a reputation, so I hope they don't catch me on a bad hole."

"I really don't know. I've seen a couple of those things. I know they're going for an impact. I saw a couple of them intervening in Wimbledon, and obviously this looks like it could be a perfect spot. But we have nothing to do with it."

As per reports, R&A has asked the players and caddies not to get involved with any protesters in the event of an invasion. However, Rahm, unaware of the directions, felt otherwise.

"You don't want to disrupt play, which they're trying, Rahm continued, "So, if it happens where I'm at, I'm obviously going to try to clean up as quickly as possible so we can resume play."

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the Open Championship?

Jon Rahm is paired with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose for the first two rounds of the Open Championship in 2023. The trio will tee off on Thursday, July 20 at 4:58 a.m. EST.

The 28-year-old golfer has been in red-hot form this year and has won four titles so far. However, the current World No. 2 golfer hasn't won any events since his Masters win in April. The Spaniard had failed to make the cut at Travelers Championship, the last event he featured in.

McIlroy is entering the Royal Liverpool with a win at the Genesis Scottish Open last week and will be eying to end the nine-year major drought this week. He won the Open Championship in 2014, the last time it took place at Hoylake.

Besides McIlroy and Rahm, the group will feature Justin Rose, who claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. While he finished T16 and T9 at the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship, he failed to make a cut at the US Open. He will look to end the fourth and final major of the season on a high.