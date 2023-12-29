“I respect the heck out of him” - Talor Gooch lauds Viktor Hovland for criticizing the business side of the PGA Tour

Viktor Hovland recently came out to criticize the PGA Tour’s management. The Norwegian golfer spoke at length about the current state of affairs in the golf world and noted that the American circuit’s “management has not done a good job.” The 26-year-old golfer also stated that he “understands the choice” made by golfers defecting to LIV Golf.

Talor Gooch has now lauded Hovland for the comments. Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Fairway to Heaven’ podcast, the 2023 LIV Golf champion said that Hovland was a “very direct” person. Gooch further noted that he ‘respected the heck out of’ the FedEx Cup Playoffs winner as a player and as a person. The LIV star also called Hovland "one of the best in the game."

Commenting on Viktor Hovland's hot take on the business side of the PGA Tour, Talor Gooch said:

"First of all, I think uh everyone would agree with this he (Viktor Hovland) is one of the best that we have in the game. And I love his mindset and how he goes about things. He's very direct and he believes what he believes in and he's not one that's just going to go say something to get people to like him…

I think everything he said, it's just cool to see that he is able to come out in these divisive times and take a stand on what he believes in and not really worry about the blowback. Because so many guys have decided to not take a stance because they're fearful of the repercussions of it. And it's cool to see a kid have the goal to come out and just tell it how it is and just be honest about it and not beat around the bush. So, I respect him, I respect the heck out of him as a as a player as a person."

Furthermore, Gooch added that he agreed with Viktor Hovland’s suggestion to improve LIV Golf league’s structure by adding cuts. The 32-year-old said he respected that too. He even admitted that Hovland’s take on the business side of things from the PGA Tour was ‘part of his thinking’ when he decided to join LIV.

Viktor Hovland slams PGA Tour while denying LIV Golf rumors

Hovland recently declined rumors of him joining LIV Golf. The golfer rubbished the idea of him wanting to leave the PGA Tour. However, the Norwegian golfer went on to use the stage to shed light on the American circuit’s business side. He openly slammed the Jay Monahan-led series and admitted to having disapproval with the management.

Viktor Hovland said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“But the management has not done a good job. They almost see the players as labor, and not as part of the members. After all, we are the PGA Tour. Without the players, there is nothing.

When you get to see what happens behind closed doors, how the management actually makes decisions, which are not in the players' best interest, but best for themselves and what they think is best ... they are businessmen who say that, 'No, it should look like this and that.' There is a great deal of arrogance behind it all."

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Hovland also noted it was “silly to criticize” players leaving for LIV Golf. The Ryder Cup star clarified that he's not defecting, but reiterated that the traditional circuit needed to improve.