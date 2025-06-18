"I saw so much good from Jon Rahm this week": Former PGA Tour pro backs LIV Golf star for Open Championship but flags major concern

Following the 2025 US Open, Jon Rahm has sparked conversations about his performance. Former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme broke down the Spaniard's performance while offering a preview of the next Major championship on the latest episode of the Smylie Show.
While Rahm posted a top ten finish in last week's Major championship, Hulme and Kaufman felt that his putting cost him the victory.
Here's a look at what the podcast hosts had to say:
"I feel like I'm either going to take Rahm or Hatton at the Open Championship. I saw so much good from Rahm this week, but he putted like a dog on Friday, and it probably cost him his chance to win this tournament. He was 143rd in the field in putting—lost like three strokes on the green—and he said he was hitting good putts."
While Jon Rahm was one of the strongest iron and wedge players out on the field last week, his putting stats rank him lower in the world-class field. He posted his worst round of the week on Friday. The 5-over par 75 round saw the LIV Golf star lose 2.74 strokes in putting with a total of 35 putts.
For all four rounds of the 2025 US Open, Rahm tied for 42nd place with - 0.01 strokes gained in putting. He tied for 35th place with a total of 130 putts and 1.87 putts per hole.
The Open Championship will be played from July 17 to 20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club's Dunluce Course. Despite the poor putting performance, Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme felt that if he were to improve that aspect of his game, he would be a strong contender for the 2025 Open Championship.
Jon Rahm's 2025 US Open Stats
Here's a look at Jon Rahm's stats for the 2025 US Open, via USGA:
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
- Round 1: +3.36
- Round 2: -1.27
- Round 3: -0.21
- Round 4: +2.05
- Total: +1.00 (11th)
Strokes Gained - Approach
- Round 1: + 2.21
- Round 2: + 3.12
- Round 3: + 0.82
- Round 4: + 0.78
- Total: + 1.66 (8th)
Strokes Gained - Short Game
- Round 1: + 0.56
- Round 2: + 0.42
- Round 3: - 0.98
- Round 4: + 1.28
- Total: + 0.17 (39th)
Strokes Gained - Putting
- Round 1: - 0.62
- Round 2: - 2.74
- Round 3: + 0.95
- Round 4: + 2.08
- Total: - 0.01 (42nd)
Driving Distance
- Round 1: 331.4 yards
- Round 2: 314.2 yards
- Round 3: 290.5 yards
- Round 4: 301.3 yards
- Total: 309.3 yards (9th)
Fairways Hit
- Round 1: 71 percent
- Round 2: 36 percent
- Round 3: 36 percent
- Round 4: 71 percent
- Total: 54 percent (T48th)
Greens in Regulation
- Round 1: 78 percent
- Round 2: 67 percent
- Round 3: 72 percent
- Round 4: 83 percent
- Total: 75 percent (T2nd)