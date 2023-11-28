“I would say my reaction was surprised” - Tiger Woods voices frustration over PGA Tour's handling of potential deal with Saudi Investment

Tiger Woods will be making his comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge after a long absence from the world of pro golf. In the conference ahead of the tournament, Woods spoke on various topics that are currently the centre of attention in golf, including the PGA Tour and PIF shock merger.

The golfer revealed that he was surprised by the merger agreement signed between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. He also expressed his frustration about players being left out the of the situation. Speaking via Bunkered, he said:

“I would say my reaction was surprised. So quickly without any input or any information about it, it was just thrown out there. We were very frustrated with what happened and we took steps going forward to ensure that the player involvement was not going."

The PGA Tour's shock merger agreement with the Saudi Arabian PIF was unknown to several important figures in the golf community, including Tiger Woods and even LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Woods continued:

“I was frustrated with the fact that the players were never involved. This is our tour, we were all taken back by it. It happened so quickly without any of our involvement. No one knew. That can’t happen again.”

Tiger Woods defends PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan despite backlash

This also prompted Woods to be a part of the PGA Tour policy board. However, regardless of all the backlash that the PGA Tour and its commissioner Jay Monahan is receiving, Woods defended them.

“I think Jay has been a part of the direction, he understands what happened prior to that can’t happen again and won’t happen again,” Woods said. “Not with the players that are involved and not with the player directors having the role that we have.”

Despite the doubts about whether the merger agreement will actually go through, Tiger Woods remains confident and said:

“I am confident a deal will get done in some way. Whether that comes December 31st or is pushed back, all sides understand we’re working together."

Woods said also that everyone is working together to create the best possible framework for all parties involved.