"I could see him winning by 8 or 10 shots” - Brandel Chamblee makes wild prediction of a runaway victor at the Masters 2024

Veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has picked Scottie Scheffler as his clear favorite to win the Masters 2024. He added that if Scheffler putts well this week, he might end up winning the Green Jacket by a huge margin.

The Masters 2024 is set to kick off on Thursday, April 11th, and Scheffler is once again one of the favorites to lift the title on Sunday. He is entering the week as World No. 1 and has already won two Signature events this season. With impressive consistency this season, Chamblee believes the golfer is the one to beat this week.

Chamblee was recently present as an expert on Golf Central Live From The Masters, where he predicted the World No. 1 golfer as the runaway favorite for the first major of the season.

"It’s maybe a little bit early to be predicting a blowout victory, but look… If Scheffler putts good, I could see him winning by 8 or 10 shots," he said.

He added that currently, no one was dominating the PGA Tour like Scheffler and he was incredible in the approach play and scrambling, the two important aspects to prevail at Augusta.

"Well, he’s first in approach play, and he’s fourth in scrambling," he continued. "You add those two numbers together, that’s five. Nobody has come in there with anything less than 20."

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds to win the Masters 2024?

Scottie Scheffler during the practice ahead of the Masters

As per oddsmakers, the 2022 champion is the clear favorite to win the green jacket this year as well. According to Sportsline, he is +325 to win the Masters Tournament this year.

Scottie Scheffler has made eight 25s in as many starts this season and seven times has finished inside the top ten. Furthermore, he has had five top-five finishes among them. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship back-to-back and then finished runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open, missing the chance of a three-peat.

Rory McIlroy is once again among the favorites at +1000, despite missing the cut last year. Last year's runner-up, Brooks Koepka, is +1100 to win the green jacket while reigning champion Jon Rahm is +1200 to defend his title.

Here are the top favorites for the Masters 2024:

Scottie Scheffler: +325 Rory McIlroy: +1000 Brooks Koepka: +1100 Jon Rahm: +1200 Wyndham Clark: +1500 Xander Schauffele: +1800 Will Zalatoris: +2000 Hideki Matsuyama: +2000 Jordan Spieth: +2000 Viktor Hovland: +2200