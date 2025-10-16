  • home icon
  • "I have several jobs" - Colt Knost on applying for the reinstatement of his amateur status

"I have several jobs" - Colt Knost on applying for the reinstatement of his amateur status

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:36 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Colt Knost - Source: Imagn library

Colt Knost shared the reason behind his application for reinstatement of his amateur status. He is a former PGA Tour golfer who works as a CBS Sports analyst now. A few days ago, he applied to regain his amateur status, sparking controversy in the golf world.

Recently, Knost joined the SiriusXM PGA Tour radio and shared his thoughts on making the decision. He shared that he had a dream of leading the Walker Cup team, and an amateur status would help him fulfil that. He said:

“I wish people would sit back and take a second ask why I'm doing this instead of just assuming that I am going to be like our buddy Stewart Haggis and play 25 events here. Like I have several jobs. I don't really have time to play a lot on the amateur circuit when most of them are during the summer and I am traveling around the country for CBS.
"My biggest thing in this is yeah, very proud of USGA resume, playing on the Walker Cup team was the biggest honor of my golfing career and I'd like to one day lead the United States Walker Cup team if at all possible. I figured being an amateur would probably help.”
A few days before this, Content Head of the PGA Tour, Sean Martin, mentioned that Knost’s decision could lead him toward the Masters. He gave a summary of Knost's golf career on X and suggested that Knost never qualified for the Masters, which became frustrating for the former golfer.

USGA recalled Colt Knost's amateur triumph on social media

The USGA’s X page shared a video recalling Colt Knost’s 2007 US Amateur win, which was a huge career turn for the golfer. It also helped him secure his place on the US Walker Cup team and encouraged him to get into the PGA Tour. The video started with Knost playing at the Olympic Golf Club in 2007 and explaining his experience at the US Amateur.

The X post also came with a caption that read:

“Colt Knost arrived at the Olympic Club for the 2007 U.S. Amateur with his confidence at an all-time high as he tried to capture his second USGA championship in as many months and secure a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup Team. He looks back on the week that changed his life in partnership with @Rolex.”

Apart from the 2007 U.S. Amateur, Colt Knost won the 2005 Dixie Amateur and 2007 U.S. Amateur Public Links. He was part of the 2008 Georgia Cup as well. His two professional wins came at the 2008 Fort Smith Classic and the 2008 Price Cutter Charity Championship with 12-under and 26-under, respectively.

