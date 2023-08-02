"I shoot lower the less I wear" - Paige Spiranac claims that wearing a 'golf appropriate outfit' didn't help her score

Paige Spiranac revealed that she struggled to perform well after wearing a golf-appropriate outfit, and she tended to have better performance with fewer clothes.

Spiranac, who enjoys an Instagram following of more than 3.8 million, is the most followed golf personality. Her Instagram following is even greater than the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Rory McIlroy.

On Monday, August 1, Spiranac revealed a 'scientific' fact about herself. She wrote on Twitter:

"I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science.

Most of the golf courses have some kind of dress code, and players are not allowed to try anything beyond that code. The 30-year-old golf influencer has often come under criticism for wearing 'inappropriate' outfits for golf.

Earlier this year, she recounted an incident when her skirt was measured using a dollar bill.

She said on her Instagram story:

"They brought a dollar bill out in front of everyone on the driving range to measure my skirt when I was 13 years old... 13 years old! A dollar bill!"

The golf diva also recalled one incident when an old lady berated her as her skirt was too short and inappropriate as per that lady.

Paige Spiranac lists the four NFL Storylines she is following ahead of the new season

Paige Spiranac poses with the Steelers jersey (Image via Twitter.com/PaigeSpiranac)

Paige Spiranac shared a video on Twitter in association with PointsBet Sportsbook where she talked about the four storylines she was following ahead of the new NFL season.

The 104th season of the National Football League (NFL) will begin on September 7, 2023. Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City will play against Detroit in the NFL Kickoff Game.

The first storyline she cited was Aaron Rodgers's new beginnings with the New York Jets. The 39-year-old quarterback was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets in April.

Spiranac said:

"With pre-season right around the corner, here are a couple of storylines I'm following quite closely. First, everyone and their mom are talking about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

How is he going to acclimate to this new team dynamic? And more importantly, how is the rapport with Garrett Wilson?"

The second storyline Spiranac cited was Kyler Murray's $160 million guaranteed contract. Last year, Murray signed a five-year extension contract worth $230.5 million with the Arizona Cardinals, including $160 million guaranteed. This made him the second-highest-paid quarterback.

The 30-year-old social media personality continued:

"Kyler Murray—most people are talking about Kyler Murray's future with the Arizona Cardinals, and they should: $160 million guaranteed. He's hot; he's cold. And that weird contract clause that he has to study and work on – what will it look like this year for Kyler?"

Paige Spiranac also talked about Joe Burrow's calf injury and its effect on the Bengals. She concluded that she would be eager to see what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future looks like after Tom Brady's retirement.