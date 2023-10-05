“I shouldn’t have said that” - Peter Malnati retracts his words at Lexi Thompson playing the Shriner’s Open on the PGA Tour 

Lexi Thompson is set to compete at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas next week. The LPGA Tour golfer will compete in the PGA Tour event after earning an exemption into the game.

Peter Malnati was quick to respond to Thompson's entry into the competition. He said that having Lexi play at the PGA Tour event might have been a stretch. He quickly corrected himself, admitting that he shouldn't have stated that.

Speaking about Lexi Thompson, Malnati said (via ESPN):

"I shouldn't have said that. I don't know that having Lexi play is a gimmick, but I don't think the tournaments are going to have to go to those kind of lengths to drum up interest and get storylines that they can sell because I think these events are actually going to have a lot of meaning."

"Like I said, change is hard for everyone at every level, so I assume if you're a host organization of a tournament ... you just don't know right now for sure what you have anymore because the fall is completely reimagined," he added.

The 2023 Shriners Children Open is all set to take place from October 9 to October 15.

"I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity"- Lexi Thompson is excited playing at the PGA Tour event

Lexi Thompson is one of the most amazing golfers. She played with men in the QBE Shootout for six years and has experience playing with men golfers.

Having turned pro in 2010, Lexi Thompson has won 15 professional tournaments including 11 LPGA Tour events, two on the Ladies European Tour and one on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

She is excited to compete at the PGA Tour event next week. Speaking about the tournament, Thompson said hopefully her availability to compete in the men's tournaments will help the other women golfers to take inspiration.

She said (via Golf Week):

“I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I cannot wait to come to the city of Las Vegas, and I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”

Shrines Children's Open executive director Patrick Lindsey is also excited to have Lexi Thompson playing at the PGA Tour event. Speaking about the LPGA Tour golfer, Lindsey said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament. Shriners Children’s mission is to help all children live their best life regardless of what medical challenges lay in front of them. We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers, just as our more than 1.5 million patients do every day.”

Thompson has also won one major tournament in her career and has recorded a good finish in all the other major tournaments.