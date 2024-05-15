Anthony Kim and Brandel Chamblee have been in a bit of a war of words lately. The two have exchanged posts on social media, and the conversation took another turn after Kim's attempt at a joke about Jimmy Dunne's resignation from the PGA Tour board.

Kim put out that he was having coffee and "read that Jimmy is DUNNE" in an attempt to use the last name as a pun. That didn't sit well with fans, so he took to X again to clarify but doubled down on his spat with Chamblee in the process.

Kim said:

"So ridiculous I need to clarify anything on [social media] but I want o be clear that I did not mean any disrespect towards Jimmy Dunne but was making a joke after reading a few headlines this [morning]. I have more than a few mutual friends with Jimmy, know he stuck his neck out there to help unite the game with nothing to gain."

That was where his apology stopped and he brought the focus back to Chamblee:

"While we are at it, I want to be clear that I meant exactly what I said about Ramble Sham Lee as he has spoken about my decision to return to golf LIV Golf... I stand on every word I said."

He said Chamblee is entitled to his opinion, but that he stands on every word he's said. Kim claims Chamblee has taken shots at "multiple people" with a lot of accolades. Chamblee had originally retorted about the irony of a particular insult given the fact that Kim is raising a young daughter, and Kim took issue with that:

"He also spoke about how I'm raising my daughter and don't think he should be giving advice because I know being present is something he knows nothing about."

Kim returned to Dunne, saying that he didn't know him that well but had tremendous respect for him. He went on to say he understands what he signed up for and won't block those who disagree with him, implying that Chamblee does that.

What started Anthony Kim vs Brandel Chamblee fight?

The conflict between Anthony Kim and Brandel Chamblee began at the beginning of May when Chamblee expressed his desire to see the PIF x PGA Tour merger go through. This was a bit of an about-face from someone who'd been so staunchly anti-LIV and anti-PIF for so long.

Anthony Kim has been fighting with Brandel Chamblee

Kim brought that up, insulting him for being open to the merger now after so much hostility had come from the journalist. Chamblee retorted that Kim's ideas were inaccurate (even bringing Phil Mickelson into the debate) and noted the inappropriate language Kim chose to use.

Things continued from there, and based on Kim's latest social media activity, this conflict doesn't show any signs of slowing down soon.