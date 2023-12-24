“I started swinging left-handed much” - Bryson DeChambeau acknowledges blunder similar to Tiger Woods, reflects on his golf journey 

Bryson DeChambeau is quite well known for his ambidextrous swing. While there are several left-handed pros including golf legend Phil Mickelson, who is nicknamed 'Lefty', there are very few who can hit well from both sides of the club.

DeChambeau is one such golfer. Comparing his left-handedness to Tiger Woods' early beginnings, Bryson DeChambeau recently spoke about how his first few swings mirrored his father's since he used to watch him play from the front. The story is similar to that of Tiger Woods and his father, who started off the same way.

Bryson DeChambeau stated on the Good Good Podcast on YouTube:

"I started swinging left-handed much. Very similar to what Tiger Woods did with his dad. I grew up swinging it left-handed initially, for, like, the first couple of days. And then my dad turned me around, and I started hitting the right hand, and I just became better with the right hand.”

Bryson DeChambeau started in the world of golf because of his father, Jon DeChambeau, who played as a pro for one year. While DeChambeau Sr. did not continue in golf, Bryson is a successful pro with one Major to his name.

Bryson DeChambeau undergoes swing change, weight loss during the 2023 golf season

Bryson DeChambeau, known for his power on the field, decided to change his diet after his body began to struggle during the 2022 season. The high levels of protein that DeChambeau consumed to maintain his power were slowly backfiring.

DeChambeau immediately decided to fix his diet and reportedly saw a big difference. Speaking about the diet change via Golf Digest, the 2020 US Open winner said:

“I've lost all this inflammation, lost a lot of fat and slimmed down like crazy. I lost 18 pounds in 24 days. It was crazy. It wasn't fat. It was all water weight. You know how I looked before. I was not skinny.”

Due to injuries and a now slimmer body, Bryson DeChambeau's swing also began to change. With the incorporation of speed training, DeChambeau managed to keep his powerful swing while adjusting his downswing to align with his body mass. This allowed him to gain speed and control over the ball, making his swing even better.

“That's been the most surprising part because I'm so used to hitting it everywhere," DeChambeau added.

Needless to say, DeChambeau has capped off a stronger, better, and healthier 2023 season, with several impressive rounds of play on the board.