"I was starving, so I got some food" - Davis Riley toughs out 70 minute delay to take the lead at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis Riley carded a 6-under 64 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge to take the 36-hole lead. However, due to the weather, he had to wait for over an hour to make his last shot of the day.

On Friday, May 24, the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge faced a brief delay at 5:05 am ET due to inclement weather. At that time, Riley was just 3 feet away from closing the round and sat at the top at 6-under. The game resumed after 70 minutes, and he comfortably made the par putt to have a bogey-free day.

During the post-round interview, Davis Riley shared the details of what he was doing during the break.

"I was starving, so I got some food, which was nice," he said as per PGA Tour. "Luckily, it was a 3-footer straight up the hill. So wasn’t too much to stress about. I knocked in about five 3-footers before walking over there to cap off the round. Yeah, hit it center cut and made it."

Riley revealed that he had an idea that he was contending for the top spot when the game was on hold. However, he added that he didn't look at the score on the back nine until the rain delay.

"I just wanted to get really into the process and just trying to execute the shot at hand," he added. "I feel like I did a good job of that. I didn't know where I stood until the rain delay here. Then I was on my phone and I saw where I stood and saw the TV's and stuff. Yeah, it was nice and just had a 3-footer coming back out and was able to execute it."

When will Davis Riley tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday?

Davis Riley will tee off for the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday, May 25, at 1:55 pm ET from the first hole. He is paired with Hayden Buckley, who is currently two strokes behind the lead.

Similar to Riley, Buckley also had a bogey-free round on Friday as he birdied five of the holes to card 65 on Day 2. Pierceson Coody had a bit of up and down on Friday as he made six birdies, three bogeys, and one eagle to tie for second at 8-under.

Coody is paired with Sungjae Im for the third round. The duo will tee off on Saturday at 1:45 pm ET.