“I still have game” - Tiger Woods expresses contentment with his game at the 2023 Hero World Challenge amid comeback

Tiger Woods has played on the pro golf circuit for the first time since his injury in April. He made his much-anticipated comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. While Woods was a bit rusty going into the tournament, he exceeded everyone's expectations, including himself.

Tiger Woods said that he was 'pleasantly surprised' with how his rehabilitation has gone since his surgery in April. He finished tied for 16th after posting a round 71 in the third round at the Albany Golf Course. Speaking about his first time back on course after a prolonged absence, Woods said via CNN:

“I still have game, it’s whether or not the body can do it or not. I’m pleasantly surprised with how I’ve recovered every day. Like I said, the ankle is fine. I’m a bit sore in other parts, but that’s ok. I’m very excited how the week’s turned out."

Tiger Woods underwent surgery on his ankle after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters. After surgery, he underwent intense rehabilitation for seven months before deciding that he was fit enough to come back to the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods explores ambitious plan for 2024 PGA Tour season

Now that Tiger Woods has had a promising start upon his comeback, he hopes to ramp it up from here onwards. If everything goes according to plan, he hopes to be a frequenter on the PGA Tour. Speaking about his plan for the next season, Woods said via Golf.com:

“I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that’s realistic. Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction.”

Woods has confirmed his participation in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods. The PNC Championship will be held on December 16 and 17. After that, Woods might potentially find himself at the Genesis Open which will prelude him trying to complete his target of playing all four Majors.