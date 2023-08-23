“I would still have him be involved”: Paul Casey names 2 LIV Golf veterans who will miss out on Europe’s Ryder Cup team

There will undoubtedly be several LIV Golf members who do not make the Ryder Cup teams for their respective sides. Whether it's due to prejudice, lack of good form, or anything else, the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and others can't all make the team.

Westwood and Poulter may be longtime Ryder Cup veterans, but it doesn't look as if they're headed for a spot on Luke Donald's European team. Paul Casey, a LIV Golf member himself, believes that would be an oversight.

He spoke at length about Poulter and Westwood's chances of making the Ryder Cup. He knows they'd want to be on the team, but there aren't a lot of spaces for them. Regardless, Casey would bring them on in some capacity. He said (via Golf Digest):

"Let’s say Ian Poulter isn’t playing the golf he wants to play. Or has played in the past. And so won’t be part of the 12-man team. I would still have him be involved. That’s what is going to be missing in Rome, guys like Poulter and [Lee] Westwood in the locker room. I’ve been in those locker rooms. The pundits and the commentators have not.”

He also admitted that he would miss being part of the team. He knows he won't be on the 2023 roster, and that does make him a little upset:

“I obviously don’t know if I would have made the team this time, but I was certainly capable of doing so. No guarantees though. Or regrets. If you regret stuff in golf, it’s a hard sport to play. You wouldn’t last long with that sort of thinking. I learned that early on. You just have to get on with it. But yes, if I’m healthy, I still feel I could be useful at a Ryder Cup. And I’m not alone in that."

Some LIV Golf players could make it onto the roster. It won't be easy, as none of them are automatic qualifiers and there are only a few that could realistically be selected. Paul Casey believes that would be unfortunate.

LIV Golf star Paul Casey admits the divide has harmed Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is an independent tournament that doesn't exist within one tour. Still, LIV Golf and PGA Tour having such a divide has been the central focus of the build up to the mega event.

All anyone talks about is the LIV Golf players who aren't going to make it, those who might, and the removal of former LIV players from captaincy.

Paul Casey knows the split did damage

Paul Casey admitted that, while wholly unintentional, the split did do damage:

“It has to be fixed. Keith Pelley has admitted that. He’s had conversations with people I know and he has admitted that. They have a captain issue in the future. I love that Luke is captain.

"I know him well and he has my respect. I want him to be a great captain, which he will be, win, lose, or draw. The Ryder Cup is so valuable in terms of what it gives to golf in Europe, not just monetarily."

Perhaps with the merger coming up, the Ryder Cup can be restored to its former glory soon.