“I stopped gambling...I didn’t find my best way to play golf”: Phil Mickelson addresses his 5-year-long winless drought

Phil Mickelson opened up about a five-year winless drought in a recent LIV Golf interview with Jerry Foltz and Su Ann Heng. The American golfer, now competing on the Saudi Circuit, enjoyed a successful career on the PGA Tour as well, with over 40 tournament wins.

However, Mickelson faced tough times and did not win any tournaments from 2013 to 2018. During this winless period, he underwent numerous personal and professional changes; stopped gambling and sought peace.

In a recent episode of the LIV Golf podcast, Mickelson discussed the changes he underwent over the years and addressed his five-year winless streak. He described that period as "transitional" in his career as he navigated these changes. Mickelson said:

"It was a transitional period for me, and here is why. I would win tournaments based on using anxiety, anxiousness, and energy to get me fired up and get me motivated. Yeah, I'm going to I'm going to show you. You know, you want to say that, and you get to use this anxious energy to propel you right. But as you get older, this is where when I stopped gambling. (25:06)"

Adding to his statement, Mickelson revealed that he was searching for peace and calm over time, struggling to find a way to play the "best golf" of his career. He said:

"I just kind of went about my business and I was in this calm, and what I'm able to do now is like sit still, be present in our conversations, whereas in the past and be present with the people I cared about my mind would be racing like. I've got to go, you know, I've got to go make a bed, or I've got to go do go practice this."

"Like my mind would be elsewhere and not present, and now I try to be very present during that transition. I didn't find a way to play my best golf until a little bit later, and now I live in this kind of element of peace and happiness, but I haven't. I haven't played as well as I want to yet, but I've learned how to win a different way," he added.

Mickelson has a history of gambling and was reportedly addicted to it, having lost millions of dollars. According to professional gambler Billy Walters, Mickelson allegedly lost over $100 million in gambling.

Walters also claimed that Mickelson had wagered over $1 billion, as reported by CNN. However, Mickelson stopped gambling over the years and focused more on his game.

When did Phil Mickelson last win an event?

Phil Mickelson's last win came at the PGA Championship in 2021, where he secured the Major title by two strokes over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. At the age of 50 years, 11 months, and seven days, Mickelson became the oldest winner of a Major tournament in golf history. Following this historic win, he later joined LIV Golf but struggled to maintain his form.

In 2023, Mickelson tied for second place at the Masters. However, his performance in 2024 at the Majors was less successful. He finished tied for 43rd place at the Masters and then missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and the US Open.

Since turning professional in 1992, Phil Mickelson has won 57 professional events. Among these, he has won 45 PGA Tour events and 11 on the European Tour. His illustrious career also includes six Major championships.