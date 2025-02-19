“I was struggling financially”: Paige Spiranac gives deep details on her career path

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known golf influencers on social media. She is the most followed golfing entity on Instagram, with over 4 million followers. Spiranac is a former pro golfer who tried her hands at golf, and recently, she talked about her career path.

Spiranac appeared on 5 Clubs shows on Golf Channel, where she detailed her career path and the time she went viral on the internet for the first time.

"I was running Junior Golf clinics and caddying," Spiranac said. "And after I played the Colorado State open, I looked at my phone, I was getting a ton of notifications from my friends, and they were like, 'Hey, you're going viral right now.' And this was at a time when this wasn't normal."

"Now you have people going viral every single day, but back in 2015 This was unheard of," Spiranac said.

Paige Spiranac revealed she went from 500 followers to 100K followers in a night and said this helped her to be financially stable for her golf career.

"And so I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight, and my life completely changed. And I then had all these new opportunities, and because I was struggling financially I was like wait, I can leverage this to finance my golf career. And so that's how my media career started. And also my professional golf career, they started at the exact same time," the golf influencer revealed.

Spiranac turned pro in the same year (2015) and started her professional golf career, which unfortunately ended in 2019 as she announced her retirement.

Did Paige Spiranac ever play on the LPGA Tour?

Paige Spiranac tried her best to compete on the LPGA Tour, but unfortunately, she couldn't compete on this tour. The 31-year-old former pro golfer competed on the LPGA Tour Q-school but couldn't secure a card.

Before that, she had a decent collegiate golf experience as she played for the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She won the 2015 Mountain West Conference Championship and was an All-Mountain West Conference player twice in 2013 and 2014.

Paige Spiranac at the TOUR Championship - Preview Day Three - Source: Getty

However, she couldn't find this success as a pro golfer. Despite not getting a card on the LPGA Tour, she did play a couple of events on the highest level on the Ladies European Tour.

She competed in the Scottish Women's Open and Omega Dubai Ladies Masters in 2016. Spiranac managed to make the cut in Scotland but failed to make the weekend in Dubai.

After these two events, she felt immense mental pressure and eventually gave up pro golf. She then decided to focus on her journey as a media professional and found immense success.

