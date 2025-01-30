“I suck at it right now" - Viktor Hovland assesses the ''frustrating' state of his game

Viktor Hovland has expressed his frustration with the current state of his game. The World No. 9 is gearing up to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Hovland's last win came at the 2023 Tour Championship. He failed to win a tournament in the 2024 season and had an average season by his standards.

In a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Norwegian star was asked about the current state of his game. The 27-year-old said:

"Yeah, it's not very good. And yeah, it's been frustrating. I do feel like I'm making headway and I'm constantly trying to put the piece of the puzzle together. And even if I'm not seeing results from day to day, which is extremely frustrating, I do feel like I'm learning more."

"And even if that domino doesn't start to fall today or tomorrow or the next day, I'm hoping the cumulative effect of that knowledge and experience, eventually I'll get over that hump and we'll turn things around," he added.

Hovland said he was frustrated with his game and described golf as elusive, counterintuitive and difficult at the moment. However, he remains confident that his best golf is still ahead of him and things will turn around soon.

Hovland last competed at the Sentry, where he tied for 36th. He returned to the season opener after a hiatus of four months. Last year, he dealt with a wrist injury which caused issues in his swing. Further, he has faced coaching issues and he has now split with his swing coach.

Additionally, last December, he suffered a toe injury after it made contact with a bed frame. Talking about it, he said (Field Level Media):

"Toe's good. We're back. It’s not hurting, don’t have to tape it up. Should be an easy walk out here."

He'll tee alongside Rickie Fowler at 1:32 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30.

A look at Viktor Hovland's performance in 2024

Viktor Hovland has had a lukewarm 2024 season. In 16 starts on the PGA Tour, he secured two top-10 finishes including a runner-up and eight top-25 finishes. He finished 13th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Hovland's runner-up finish came at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He lost by two strokes to Hideki Matsuyama. His other notable performances include a third-place finish at the PGA Championship and a T12 finish at the Tour Championship.

Let's take a look at Hovland's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T22

: T22 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T58

: T58 The Genesis Invitational : T19

: T19 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T36

: T36 THE PLAYERS Championship : T62

: T62 Masters Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Wells Fargo Championship : T24

: T24 PGA Championship : 3

: 3 the Memorial Tournament : T15

: T15 U.S. Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Travelers Championship : T20

: T20 Genesis Scottish Open : T46

: T46 The Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut FedEx St. Jude Championship : T2

: T2 BMW Championship : T26

: T26 TOUR Championship: T12

2024 OLY Golf (M) Tournaments

Olympic Men's Golf Competition: T30

