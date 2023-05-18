“I was super inflamed”: Bryson DeChambeau shares how his diet made him ‘super inflamed’ ahead of PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau started a 2000-calorie diet in the hopes of increasing his lifespan. However, it turned out to be quite the opposite for the golfer, who seemed to be cutting it down instead. So, DeChambeau showed up to the LIV Golf Tulsa event almost 40 pounds slimmer after a change in his not-so-ideal diet.

DeChambeau initially changed his diet during the pandemic to bulk up, strengthen his golf swing, and live an overall prolonged life. His goal was to live to "130 or 140". However, months later, DeChambeau found out that the diet he was following was severely hurting his body.

DeChambeau ate almost anything and everything. Speaking via the Telegraph, he said:

“And I just thought a lot of protein, a lot of carbs, you know. But there were a lot of refined sugars that was not good for the body."

He found out that his body was inflamed and that his blood work was not getting any better either. He added:

"[The medics] did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome and I was super inflamed. So they said, if you want to live a longer life, you definitely have to change your diet, because your gut’s not liking what's going on."

What does a changed diet mean for Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship?

Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Getty)

On a mission to change his diet, Bryson DeChambeau found himself a new chef—one that would add vegetables to his diet without the golfer finding out, for he despised the taste of greens. After finding the perfect chef, DeChambeau started eating a lot more vegetables as his diet became healthier.

He claimed:

“I’m always trying to improve my body, but still just as strong. I'll tell you I've lost a lot of inflammation and fat, still weigh 212, 215 pounds.”

Sam Humphreys @SamHumphreys34 I asked Bryson Dechambeau if his weight changes have effected his golf swing over the past year, and his answer was really interesting: I asked Bryson Dechambeau if his weight changes have effected his golf swing over the past year, and his answer was really interesting: https://t.co/Fd4scMMNwA

Just a few days ahead of the PGA Championship, DeChambeau lines up in one of the strongest fields of the year. Now that his body has changed, DeChambeau also expects his swing to change.

DeChambeau said:

“I would say that my body definitely has changed, and my swing is probably going to change, as well. That’s part of the process I’m trying to figure out."

The 2023 PGA Championship will see 99 out of the top 100 golfers on course. It will be held between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Poll : 0 votes