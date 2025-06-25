“I take our caddies for granted” - Lydia Ko shares heartfelt realization after caddying for Danielle Kang

A couple of months ago, Lydia Ko donned the caddie role for her friend and fellow Tour pro Danielle Kang at the U.S. Women's Open qualifier. Speaking about her experience, she recently stated that golfers often take their caddies for granted.

Ko and Kang are in Michigan this week for the Dow Championship, which tees off on Thursday, June 26. The duo is teaming up for the team event for the second straight year at Midland Golf Club.

On Tuesday, June 24, during the pre-event press conference of the Dow Championship, Kang and Lydia Ko reflected on their experience at the U.S. Women's Open. Kang thanked the LPGA Hall of Famer for instilling confidence in her.

Ko also reflected on her caddying experience with her friend.

"I realize that I take our caddies for granted, but it was so much fun," she said. "You know, I think we both have gone through our own ups and downs. I think a lot of times people only see what is shown through camera or social media; I think there is a lot more to it."

"We're human beings. Tough times are really hard. I think Oni (Kang) has always been there for me during my difficult times, whether it's golf-related or not, and I think just to have those kind of people in your life, you realize there is not many of them that actually truly care."

She praised Kang’s game at the U.S. Women’s Open, stating that she was hoping for her to make it to the final field.

"Sometimes the score doesn't show. I think that's why it's going to be good, because we can just feed off each other," she added.

When will Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang tee off at the Dow Championship 2025, Round 1?

Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko are paired alongside Ingrid Lindblad and Benedetta Moresco for the first round of the Dow Championship 2025. They will begin the week from the first tee on Thursday, June 26, at 7:59 a.m. ET.

The LPGA Dow Championship 2025 will feature 72 teams of two players each, competing in foursome and fourball formats. The first round will begin at 7:15 a.m. ET, with Brooke Matthews & Lauren Hartlage teeing off in the first group alongside Robyn Choi & Jenny Bae from the first hole.

Meanwhile, Kristy McPherson & Brittany Altomare will simultaneously begin from the 10th tee, alongside Azahara Munoz & Julia Lopez Ramirez.

