"I didn't tee off pretty good today" - Wichanee Meechai faces tough final day in bid to secure first-ever victory at 2024 US Women's Open

Wichanee Meechai had a solo lead after 36 holes of the US Women's Open but now faces a three-way tie going into the final round. Her final day outing will not be easy, as she is now tied at 5-under alongside Andrea Lee and two-time Major champion Minjee Lee.

On Saturday, June 1, Wichanee Meechai carded 1-under 69 with the help of three birdies and two bogeys. Andrea, who carded 3-under 67, and Minjee Lee, who shot 4-under, joined her for a two-stroke lead after 54 holes.

During the post-round interview, Meechai reflected on her performance in the third round of the US Women's Open. She said it was a great day as she made a lot of safe par putts.

"I didn't tee off pretty good today," she added. "Just I feel so tired, to be honest. But just have to be positive and then have fun on the course."

The 31-year-old golfer added that her focus on the game was solid. She said that despite hitting many bad shots, she didn't think negatively about her swing or result.

"I'm just staying in my zone and trying to keep going and then be patient," she continued.

This week has been Wichanee Meechai's best performance in major championships so far. She has never made a top-ten finish in her past 20 starts in all the majors. Now, she is a contender at Lancaster, which could be her first win on the LPGA Tour.

When will Wichanee Meechai tee off at the US Women's Open on Sunday?

Wichanee Meechai is paired with Hinako Shibuno for the final round of the US Women's Open. The duo will tee off on Sunday, June 2, at 2:05 pm ET as the penultimate pair to begin their round. Shibuno is placed in solo fourth, just two strokes behind the lead.

The other two joint leaders, Andrea Lee and Minjee Lee, begin the final round on Sunday at 2:15 pm ET as the last pair to tee off. While Meechai is looking to win her first title on the LPGA Tour, Andrea has a chance to win her second title. Minjee Lee is in a strong position to win her 11th title as well as the third Major championship.

Caroline Inglis will begin the fourth round of the US Women's Open on Sunday at 7:30 am ET. At 8:40 am ET, Narin An and Gabriela Ruffels will begin the round as the first duo of the day.