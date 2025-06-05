“I haven't tested any” – $300M-worth Phil Mickelson gets real about donating 1.6M golf clubs to US troops around the globe

American golfer Phil Mickelson candidly reflected on donating golf clubs to the US Troops ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event. This week, the Saudi league players are heading to compete in Virginia, which will officially start on Friday, June 6.

Ahead of that, Mickelson has donated 1.6 million golf clubs and around 16 million golf balls to the US Troops around the globe. In the post-round press conference of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, he was asked if he had tested the clubs before donating. In response, the six-time Major winner said, via ASAP Sports:

"I haven't tested any. My specs probably aren't the best for a lot of people, but it doesn't matter. Just having something to swing and hit. Those numbers, when you start putting a dollar amount on 1.6 million sets and 16 million golf balls, it's really remarkable to have done this with 100 percent volunteer basis."

Phil Mickelson, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), holds a special connection with the armed forces. His father was a fighter jet pilot, and he has been a long supporter of the military troops. For donating the golf clubs, the American golfer collaborated with the Bunker of Baghdad.

When will Phil Mickelson tee off at the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event?

The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event will officially kick off on Friday, June 6. The game will have a shotgun start at 12:05 p.m. local time. Phil Mickelson will tee off on Hole 3 in a group with Bubba Watson and Ian Poulter.

Here are the pairings for the opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia and their starting hole:

Hole 1

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC)

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Hole 1 (12:16 pm)

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Hole 2

Louis Ooasthuizen (Stinger GC)

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Hole 3

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

Hole 4

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Hole 5

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Hole 6

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC)

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Hope 7

Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC)

Hole 8

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)

Frederick Kjettrup (Cleeks GC)

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC)

Hole 9

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII)

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Hole 10

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC)

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC)

Hole 11

Anthony Kim (Wild card)

Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC)

Cheih-Po-Lee (wild card)

Hole 12

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Hole 13

Harold Varner III (4 Aces GC)

Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC)

Thomas Pieters (4 Aces GC)

Hole 15

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC)

Hole 15 (12:16 pm)

Kevin Na (Irons Heads GC)

Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 16

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC)

Luis Massaveu (Fireballs GC)

Hole 17

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC)

