"I think that could be very achievable" - Greg Norman anticipates LIV Golf to get bigger amid PGA merger 

Greg Norman has big plans for the 2024 LIV Golf season. The framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) does not seem to worry him at all. Norman sees exponential growth in the future of "his" circuit, starting with the Adelaide event.

LIV Golf's visit to the South Australian capital in 2023 was such a success that Norman used it as a benchmark for the rest of the season. After all, LIV Golf Adelaide was named the best golf event of 2023 by the World Golf Awards.

Greg Norman told Australian Golf Digest:

"We used LIV Adelaide as the benchmark for all our other 13 events around the world. Because it created the true culture of what LIV is all about: the energy, the lifestyle, the integration of entertainment fandom. All that stuff was there and Adelaide was the one that stepped up to it."

"That type of thought process and working in collaboration with the premier’s office and his people, I think that could be very achievable," he added.

The framework agreement between the PIF and the PGA Tour has been under negotiation since last June. Little has been made public about the outcome as the deadline approaches (it is expected to be December 31).

Should an agreement between the two entities be finalized, it is unclear what the future of LIV Golf would be and how it would coexist with the PGA Tour. What is certain is that Greg Norman continues to see a future of expansion for the LIV Tour.

Greg Norman about LIV Golf Adelaide: "We want to make what we did last year"

Greg Norman also shared with Australian Golf Digest that one of the secrets to the success of LIV Golf Adelaide was the party hole installed on the par-3 12th hole known as "The Watering Hole" at The Grange Golf Club, home of the event.

"I think the success of the watering hole could be expanded because of the popularity of it. I think you can get more spectators around there," he said.

According to data provided by Norman, the state of South Australia cashed in $65 million over the weekend of the tournament. More than 77,000 spectators attended the event, with 40% of them coming from outside the state.

Norman said these figures were very well received by the South Australian authorities:

"I work very closely with the SATC, the South Australian Tourism Commission. They have got the bit between the teeth and are wanting to improve it for next year. We’re under contract with them for multiple years. We want to make what we did last year as the minimum benchmark with what we can do going forward."

The 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide was won by Talor Gooch with a score of -19. One of the memorable moments of the tournament was fans throwing beer cans and plastic glasses onto the course to celebrate Chase Koepka's hole-in-one.