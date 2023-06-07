“I think this is the best thing that could ever happen” - Bryson DeChambeau claims golf ‘wins’ with the PGA x LIV merger

The recent LIV x PGA merger has come as quite a shock to many. As more and more golfers speak up about the new deal, Bryson DeChambeau for one is quite happy. The merger will allow all golfers who want to apply for a PGA Tour or DP World tour membership a chance to do so in 2024.

Speaking about the merger, Bryson DeChambeau was elated, stating that it was a win for the game of golf. With the Saudi PIF being a key investor in this new entity, DeChambeau also said how its head, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, was keen to see the game grow.

Speaking to CNN, DeChambeau said:

"What I can tell you is that Yasir has always been a staunch supporter of golf globally and wanting to grow the game. That's been his vision from the start, when we first started talking a few years ago. As it's come to fruition now, I think this is the best thing that could ever happen to the game of golf."

Bryson DeChambeau sympathizes with PGA players, hopes they are made to feel 'valued'

DeChambeau, however, did sympathize with golfers who are currently on the PGA Tour, especially because he felt that they were misled. With several PGA pros turning down huge deals from LIV to remain loyal, this new merger comes as a shock and disappointment.

He said:

"I do feel bad for the PGA Tour players because they were told one thing and something else happened, and our side, we were told one thing and it's come to fruition."

Tron Carter @TronCarterNLU My gosh there’s a lot here. Impossible to summarize all the batshit crazy in this interview. Just spend 5 minutes watching it.



My gosh there’s a lot here. Impossible to summarize all the batshit crazy in this interview. Just spend 5 minutes watching it. https://t.co/TgPkLp2ZZO

Bryson DeChambeau said that he hoped that there would be a way to value PGA players in the same way as the LIV golfers. While it might take some time for everything to settle down, DeChambeau believes that eventually everything will be on its way once again.

He said:

"It does stink a little bit from my perspective that the PGA Tour players are not necessarily winning. I hope they can find a way to make sure that they are valued in the same way that we are over at LIV. I think that'll happen. It's just going to take some time."

