“I think our games complement each other really well” - Justin Thomas sheds light on the ‘unbeatable’ chemistry he and Jordan Spieth share

The Captain's picks are in place for the 2023 Ryder Cup, and for team US, the power duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will once again be seen on course. The binneal tournament is now just a few weeks away, and both team US and team Europe are ready to tee it off against each other

Both golfers will be representing team US, and even though Justin Thomas' performance this year has been rather sub-par, captain Zach Johnson believes that his performance at the Ryder Cup will be impressive and impactful.

Speaking about their dynamic on course, Justin Thomas explained his relationship with Jordan Spieth in a Q&A session with Golf Week. Their styles are similar to each other, making it easy for the both of them to play together.

"I don’t know what makes me and Jordan so hard to beat. I think our games complement each other really well. Our respective games are very similar," said Spieth.

Justin Thomas not only has faith in Jordan Spieth, but also in the entire team. He believes that the US team going to Rome is prepared, but is also not underestimating the European team.

"I obviously have all the faith in the world in whatever team we take over to Rome but again, we have had so many teams that statistically on paper are better than the European team but lost."

Justin Thomas talks about the trust factor with Jordan Spieth ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup

Thomas and Spieth have a lot of trust in each other, having played with and played against each other for such a long time. Spieth and Thomas are well known to be friends, off the course and on it; their pro golf careers starting around the same time.

"We know each other’s personalities so well that sometimes I just have to go to the other side of the fairway to let Jordan have a moment or let him and Michael talk, and vice versa. It’s been a lot of fun playing with Jordan, and we hope to create a lot more memories and score a lot more points together later down the road."

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to held between September 30 and October 1 at the Marco Simeon Golf and Country Club in Rome.