"I think his golf swing still looks great" - Brandel Chamblee optimistic about Tiger Woods' chances of winning another golf tournament

Since Tiger Woods' return to competitive golf, the debate has raged on as to whether he can shine again as he did before. According to Brandel Chamblee, Woods could even win again on the PGA Tour.

Brandel Chamblee, a former professional golfer-turned-commentator, was recently asked about his opinion on Tiger Woods' competitive future. The renowned golf commentator stated that, in his opinion, Woods' game is still at an excellent level.

This was part of what Chamblee said (via NUCLR GOLF on X):

“It would not surprise me if Tiger Woods won another golf tournament. I think there will be times this year when he plays where his ball speed will get up over 175 miles an hour. I think his golf swing still looks great. As far as I can tell it looks like his chipping is sharp. Putter looks pretty darned good. It wouldn’t surprise me if he won another golf tournament."

Chamblee added:

"If you were to ask me whether or not I was buying or selling whether or not he wins another golf tournament, I’d say the odds are probably not in his favor, as they’re not in anybody’s favor who’s 48, and they’re further not in the favor of anybody who’s been beat up as much as Woods has been. But last I checked, nobody has done the things that Woods has done, and that includes Sam Snead.”

Woods was sidelined from competitive activity between April and December 2023 due to a foot injury. He returned to play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and has since played the PNC Championship and The Genesis Invitational.

However, Woods had to withdraw during the second round at Riviera since he was suffering from the flu.

Will Tiger Woods play in the Masters tournament 2024?

Tiger Woods has not played competitive golf since withdrawing from the second round of The Genesis Invitational. He is scheduled to return for the Masters beginning April 11.

It was reported this week that Woods had visited Augusta National Golf Club to check out the course conditions. It has also been reported that the 15-time Major champion is fully focused on getting a good result at the Masters, a tournament he has won five times.

Woods has played in 25 editions of the Masters with 24 cuts made (he withdrew in 2023). In addition to his five victories in the event (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) he has finished in nine other Top 10s. In his debut edition (1995), he won the lowest amateur award.