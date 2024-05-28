"I think I’m in love"; "John Daly challenge?": Golf world reacts to Charley Hull smoking a cigarette at the US Open 

The U.S. Women's Open Championship is set to be played at Lancaster Country Club from May 30 to June 2. LPGA star Charley Hull paid a visit to the Pennsylvania course on May 28 for the practice round.

Hull was pictured smoking a cigarette while signing autographs during the practice round and this took the internet by storm.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I think I'm in love"

John Daly, a legend on the PGA Tour, has been known for his signature act of smoking on the course. A user drew parallels between the two and wrote:

"John Daly challenge?"

Charley Hull played the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey last week. A fan humorously referenced this and wrote:

"I counted 7 during her round at New Jersey last week."

Here are a few other fans' reactions to the image of Charley Hull "ripping a dart " at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open:

"Witnessed that in Phoenix this year. Savage. I think she also uses ZYN pouches during her rounds. Finally a real woman," a user wrote.

"Not something to be proud of. For someone who works her body like crazy, its perplexing to see her treat her body like that with something so harmful to it," another user wrote.

"Peak athlete! Glove and phone in one hand, burning heater in mouth, signing autographs with free hand!" another fan commented.

Charley Hull's 2024 LPGA Tour season

Charley Hull has played in seven events so far in the 2024 LPGA Tour season. The 28-year-old British golfer is currently ranked eighth on the Rolex Rankings.

Hull's best finish this season was at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January. Hull finished tied for seventh with a total score of seven under par 281 over the four tournament days.

After withdrawing from the 2024 Ford Championship, Hull's worst finish of the season was at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February. She finished tied for 54th with a total score of four under par 284.

Charley Hull ranks 43rd on the LPGA's Official Money List with $228,887 made in earnings this season and 47th on the Race to CME Globe Season rankings with 279.958 points.

She is ranked third in the LPGA field in greens in regulation with a percentage of 73.56%. With a scoring average of 70.76, Hull has played a total of six rounds where she cards in a score of 60 or better.

Ranked 16th with 16 rounds played under par, Hull has made 82 birdies and four eagles in the seven LPGA events. Here are her finishes this season:

DATE TOURNAMENT NAME ROUNDS TOTAL FINAL POS TOT STROKES TOT ROUNDS SCORE AVG OFFICIAL MONEY 1 2 3 4 05/16/24 Mizuho Americas Open 70 (-2) 70 (-2) 75 (+3) 69 (-3) 284 (-4) T34 284 4 71.000 $18,703 04/25/24 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 71 (E) 70 (-1) 71 (E) 70 (-1) 282 (-2) T13 282 4 70.500 $46,990 04/18/24 The Chevron Championship 74 (+2) 71 (-1) 70 (-2) 72 (E) 287 (-1) T23 287 4 71.750 $71,192 03/28/24 Ford Championship presented by KCC 72 (E) - - - 72 (E) WDC 72 1 72.000 $0.00 03/21/24 FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship 70 (-1) 69 (-2) 68 (-3) 72 (+1) 279 (-5) T10 279 4 69.750 $38,476 02/22/24 Honda LPGA Thailand 75 (+3) 69 (-3) 69 (-3) 71 (-1) 284 (-4) T54 284 4 71.000 $5,456 01/18/24 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 74 (+2) 66 (-6) 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 281 (-7) T7 281 4 70.250 $48,070