"I do think it’s absolutely chaos" - Ex-PGA Championship winner says golfers don't want to come back after PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger saga

Former PGA Championship winner Mark Brooks shared his opinion on the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). A framework agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF-backed LIV Golf was announced last year and has since undergone numerous changes.

Brooks said that golf has changed since the inception of LIV Golf. He believes it would be difficult to reintegrate both circuits. In his latest interview, the former Major winner admitted that it's "absolute chaos" to unify the series, as most players don't want to come back to play on the PGA Tour.

Mark Brooks said (via Golf Week):

"I do think it’s absolutely chaos. I think putting pieces back together, putting Humpty Dumpty back on the wall, it’s going to be pretty tough. Guys don’t want to come back. They don’t have a desire to come back."

Following the inception of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour banned the players who joined the Saudi Circuit from competing in their series. However, the LIV players can compete in Majors if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Over the last two years, LIV and PGA Tour players have played together in Majors and have been impressive with their performances. In fact, at last month's PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau stole the limelight with his "box office" performance.

Following the game, PGA Tour Champions player Padraig Harrington called for the unification of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, saying that he missed playing with talented players like DeChambeau.

Speaking of the Saudi Circuit players, Harrington said (via Golf Channel's YouTube Channel at 0:55):

"I got to say, I didn't realize when it came to LIV, you know, some of the guys left, and he said, you know, didn't bother me. A lot of my friends went to LIV as well, but some of the guys left. But I realized last week, God, we missed Bryson."

The golf community has different opinions about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's union. However, only time will tell how things progress.

Mark Brooks speaks about PGA Tour and LIV Golf's no-cut events

Mark Brooks also commented on the PGA Tour's limited-field Signature events, which, like the LIV Golf events, do not have a cutline. The Saudi Circuit series features around 54 players competing in three-day events, while the PGA Tour's Signature events have a limited field as well, but they span four days.

Brooks expressed his concern about the format, stating that it would weaken other events (via Golf Week):

"Some of these events are, let’s just call it, top 70 shallow. Below that they’re heavy. They’re not going into, you know, past champions like me. I’m not showing up on the eligibility list, they’re not going that kind of deep."

"But probably 15 events this year will be very light in terms of the top 70 and you go, well, does that mean anything? Absolutely it means something. Are you kidding me? If I take 62 out of the top 70 out of a field, do I have a better shot of winning? You’re damn, right I do," he added.

Mark Brooks has been a successful golfer on the PGA Tour, where he won seven tournaments. He won the maiden Major of his career at the 1996 PGA Championship and currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions and Senior European Tour.