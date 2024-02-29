"I think that's a little bit sad" - Viktor Hovland weighs his concerns on the 'comical' situation between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Viktor Hovland recently opined about all the confusion in the world of golf and the changes that are taking place as a result. The biggest change recently has been monetary. Both tours are trying to funnel as much money as they can to the players, whether it be by virtue of increased prize purses, signing fees or the PIP fund.

That ultimately led to the talks that produced the PIF merger with the PGA Tour. While things are still a bit up in the air after the Senate got involved, that is moving along and would presumably increase the PGA Tour's finances significantly.

Hovland finds all this a bit silly, as he said via Mirror:

"It’s a little comical to see what’s going on in the game of golf, but I hope there’s a resolution in the future because at the end of the day, I just want to compete at the best golf courses, the best tournaments and against the best players. However that’s going to happen, I don’t know, but that’s what I’d like to see."

"Obviously, LIV is bringing in a lot of money to the sport and there's a lot of competition which I think is good. But it seems to have been a response from the PGA Tour's side it's just more talk about the money and I think that's a little bit sad," he added.

Hovland is adamant that all he's worried about is playing at the best courses the sport has to offer and against the best players. The money is of less consequence to the Norwegian golfer.

Viktor Hovland doesn't like the rebel tour's format

Even though he has reportedly been approached, Viktor Hovland has not left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The young golfer has a few issues with the breakaway tour, one of which is the format in which they play.

Viktor Hovland isn't going to LIV Golf

The lack of a cut was a big issue for Hovland and he was quoted as saying (via Golf Monthly):

“I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut. You need 150 players and a cut. If you don't play well enough, you're out. There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper. If I had gone to LIV, I don't think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, end of discussion."

Things can always change, as many who went to LIV said they weren't at one point, like Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. However, as of now, Hovland has no interest in the circuit.