"I think he looks cool" - Paige Spiranac shares her thoughts on Anthony Kim’s attire post his LIV Golf announcement

Consider Paige Spiranac a fan of Anthony Kim's outfit. Kim recently returned to the golfing world with a move to LIV Golf and was seen on the course for the first time in ages in attire that certainly captured fans' attention.

The golfer was wearing a t-shirt, baggy shorts, Nike socks and shoes. His white hat kept his long hair back. LIV is hardly operating at the professional level of attire that the PGA Tour has often subscribed to, but this was something many didn't expect to see.

Spiranac said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Unpopular opinion but I wish all pro golfers could wear what they wanted. I think he looks cool. Would help promote the game to a younger audience."

Expand Tweet

The former pro golfer-turned-influencer believes that Kim should be able to wear whatever he wants. He is in the midst of a nearly unprecedented comeback, with the 38-year-old well removed from his last golf outing on Tour. He isn't interested in conforming to any sort of dress code, and Spiranac believes that's a positive.

Kim has become a bit of a cult legend for the sport of golf. He was never considered the best golfer in the world when he did play, but he was good. That made it a shock when he suddenly left the sport under mysterious circumstances.

He reportedly pulled out of the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship with an injury, one that ultimately ended his career. Rumors of a comeback persisted, though an alleged $10 million insurance policy kept that back.

Now, he's decided to make a return in spite of all that. The myth of Anthony Kim and his whereabouts is over, as he was so interested in a return that he was reportedly also talking to the PGA Tour before landing with LIV.

There are no confirmed details, but the hefty signing bonuses that others received likely enticed him to give up his insurance policy to return to the sport he loves after more than a decade off.

Kim will be back in action at LIV Golf Jeddah this weekend, but he's not slated to speak to the media beforehand.

Greg Norman welcomes Anthony Kim back to golf

For 12 years, fans have wondered if Anthony Kim would ever be seen again. His strange absence was reason for fan theories and speculation, and so many hoped that he'd eventually come back.

Anthony Kim is back after his exodus

Now, he has officially returned. LIV Golf was able to coax him out of retirement, and CEO Greg Norman said via BBC:

"The golf world has missed you... He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family, mate."

It remains to be seen how effective Anthony Kim can be after such a long time.