"I think maybe a little bit of a Dustin Johnson” – The American Express champion Nick Dunlap reveals which golfer he watched on YouTube as a kid

The American Express champion Nick Dunlap has revealed that he was a fan of Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson and used to watch their swing videos on YouTube during his childhood.

On Sunday, January 21, Dunlap created history after becoming the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour. He became only the eighth overall to achieve this feat. He carded a 2-under 70 in the final round of American Express and finished the week at 29-under, trumping Christiaan Bezuidenhout by a one-stroke margin.

During the winner's interview, he revealed that he used to watch Woods and Johnson's swing videos on YouTube. He said:

"I think you would be dumb not to say Tiger, right? I think I have a, maybe a little bit of a Dustin Johnson move through the ball. But, no, I think everybody wanted to swing like Tiger. I mean, he's won however many times, however many majors, and, you know, if not the most success, he's one 1 or 2.

"I always wanted to swing it like Tiger, I just couldn't, and every time I tried, I would probably mess it up."

The 20-year-old golfer revealed that he was nervous coming down to the final stretch, which was the most he had ever been.

"Just tried to breathe, but also look up and enjoy it a little bit," he added. "I've said it numerous times today and yesterday and the past couple days, it's a really cool spot to be in as an amateur, and just to be here and be given the opportunity to play, and I don't ever want to forget today."

The American Express win has earned Dunlap a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour if he decides to turn pro.

Besides, he is eligible for all the non-signature PGA Tour events, including the Players Championship. He already has exemptions for three major championships and will earn one for the PGA Championship too if he turns pro in 30 days. However, the University of Alabama sophomore is still calculating his next move.

"I have no idea," Dunlap replied on the question turning pro. "I really don't. It's really cool to have that opportunity in the first place, and starting the week, if you would have said, hey, in five days you're going to have a PGA TOUR card or an opportunity for two years, I would have looked at you sideways."

"That's something that it doesn't just affect me, it affects a lot of people, coach back there and my teammates, and it's a conversation I need to have with a lot of people before I make that decision."

Where will Nick Dunlap play next?

Nick Dunlap will next compete at the Farmers Insurance Open which takes place from Thursday, January 24 to Sunday, January 27 at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California.

The 156-player field of the American Express will feature 12 of the top 30 players in the OWGR, including defending champion Max Homa (7), Patrick Cantlay (6), Colin Morikawa (12), Keegan Bradley (16), and Jason Day (18).