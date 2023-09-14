"I think it would be really stupid" - Jon Rahm says he wants to see Sergio Garcia in future Ryder Cups

Jon Rahm is currently gearing up for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth West Course, which commences on September 14. After the event at Surrey, the Spaniard will pack his bags for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled to begin two weeks later in Rome.

While the entire 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event features just one LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka, Rahm came up with a huge statement on European legend Sergio Garcia.

Rahm felt that it was "stupid" of people not to think about Garcia's inclusion in the Ryder Cup team. He was quoted by Golf Week, saying:

"I think it would be really stupid of anybody not to lean on Sergio Garcoa's experience in the Ryder Cup. I mean, he is the best player Europe has ever had, won the most points and has shown it time and time again. "

Jon Rahm added that if Sergio Garcia had been appointed as a vice-captain, he would have surely trusted him and his experience.

"If he were able to be a vice captain, I absolutely would lean on him. Same as we are going to lean on (Jose Maria Olazabal) this coming Ryder Cup, right," Rahm said.

"I would like to see it" - Jon Rahm hopes that the PGA, DPWT, and PIF merger would change prospects for future for many LIV Golfers in Ryder Cup

The merger deal between the three parties, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF was announced back in June. This made things quite lighter in the golfing fraternity, but the European players were still banned from representing their team in the upcoming Ryder.

Jon Rahm, who has been mostly silent since the inception of the LIV Golf, recently opened up about the possibility of European legends returning to the Ryder Cup team sometime in the near future. As quoted by Golf Week, he said:

"When it comes to the game and all those players being able to be back, it's been a difficult time. Obviously things have changed a little bit. I wouldn't know how to answer because we are going to have to see if it's possible or not, right?"

The Spaniard added that he knew some LIV Golf players had given up their DP World Tour cards and there are literally no chances for their return. Despite that, Jon Rahm was hopeful that the merger agreement would slightly change things.

"I would like to see it but unfortunately we've seen some of those players give up their (DP World) Tour status where that's no longer a possibility. So I would like to see it but we don't know what the future holds, right? I think with this agreement or this possible union between the PGA Tour, DP World and PIF might change things a little bit," Rahm said.

Jon Rahm will be seen teeing off at 7:40 a.m. ET. in the first round at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He is paired with two of his 2023 Ryder Cup teammates, Tyrrell Hatton, and Nicolai Hojgaard.