“I think Scottie's a grinder” - When Jordan Spieth lauded Scottie Scheffler's golf swing consistency

Last year, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler were present at the No Laying Up podcast, where Spieth was in praise of the latter's golf swing consistency.

Scheffler doesn't have the orthodox swing and looks awkward while driving. Despite the unusual technique, he is one of the most consistent players currently.

Last June, when he and Spieth were guests at the aforementioned podcast, host Chris Solomon asked the latter's opinion on the World No. 1 golfer's consistency.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner responded:

"I think the footwork is a result of what necessary for him to do for the consistency he has. He's got to get off that right side totally onto the left. And he's able to hit that super consistent kind of cut shot with the driver that he has. And then he's able to work the ball both ways at a very consistent level.

"I think Scottie's a grinder. He's always been somebody who if someone's had to pull him off the range versus ask him to practice more and when that happens he's just getting that same rhythm, that same tempo making sure that the timing of when things are set. It's his way, he knows how it works for him."

Scheffler and Spieth were last seen at The Sentry 2024, where the latter finished solo third at 27-under. Scheffler finished T5 after shooting 25-under over four days.

Both players will be absent from this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. While the World No. 1 golfer will return to action at the American Express later this month, Spieth will skip the event.

How did Jordan Spieth perform in the PGA Tour 2022–23 season?

Jordan Spieth didn't have a great 2022–23 season on the PGA Tour, as he had pretty mixed results. He missed six cuts in the 22 starts but was also able to make seven top-10 finishes. He made a T4 finish at the Masters Tournament but also crashed out early at the US Open.

The four-time major champion's best finish came at the 2023 RBC Heritage, where he lost to Matt Fitzpatrick in the playoff. He also had a good run at the Memorial Tournament, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but overall, it was a pretty underwhelming season for him.

Here's a look at Jordan Spieth's results in the 2022–23 season:

Presidents Cup*: 1

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T52

Hero World Challenge: 15

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T13

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T63

WM Phoenix Open: T6

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

Valspar Championship: T3

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T4

RBC Heritage: P2

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T29

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T5

U.S. Open: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T6

BMW Championship: T34

TOUR Championship : 27

Ryder Cup: 998

Hero World Challenge: 6