"I think it shows my consistency" - Rory McIlroy opens up on his decade of dominance

On Sunday, November 19, Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour's season-long 'Race to Dubai' title for the fifth time in his career. Despite participating in only ten out of 43 starts on the European Tour this season, he accumulated 1311 points more than Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished in second place.

McIlroy had a stellar season, as he won two titles and finished in the top 10 in three of the four Majors. However, his Major drought continued for yet another year. Despite this, he has been dominant on both the European and PGA Tours for almost ten years and believes he can maintain this level of performance for another ten years.

He was quoted as saying via the Belfast Telegraph:

"It's great. I think it shows my consistency year-to-year. Over the last 10 years, I think I've won eight season-long titles between America and between here, so it just shows my level of consistency."

"There's a few guys that are able to beat me sort of one week or the next week, but I don't think there's a lot of people that can beat me throughout the entire season. It's just about trying to be a little more clinical when I get to those weeks where I have chances to win," he added.

McIlroy said that he had a solid year with a good stroke average and believed the upcoming season would go well too. He now eyes Seve Ballesteros' and Collin Montgomerie's tally of six and eight Race to Dubai titles, respectively.

"Still got a little bit left in the tank," he continued. "I think I've still got a good eight to ten years left in me where I can play at the top, top level. I'd like to think that I'm going to challenge, at least try to get past Seve and then sort of try to get past Monty as well."

Since 2012, Mcllroy has won three PGA Tour Player of the Year awards, two PGA Player of the Year awards and five DP World Tour season-long titles. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman claimed two Majors in 2014 but has struggled to add another since then.

McIlroy has come close, finishing as the runner-up three times in the last nine years. But, overcoming the final hurdle has proved challenging for him. He will be hoping to break the jinx soon.

How many titles has Rory McIlroy won since 2013? Golfer's performance in the last decade explored

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's wins since 2013:

PGA Tour

2014:

The Open Championship

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

PGA Championship

2015:

WGC-Cadillac Match Play

Wells Fargo Championship

2016:

Deutsche Bank Championship

Tour Championship

2018:

Arnold Palmer Invitational

2019:

The Players Championship

RBC Canadian Open

Tour Championship

2021:

WGC-HSBC Champions

Wells Fargo Championship

CJ Cup

2022:

RBC Canadian Open

Tour Championship

CJ Cup

2023:

Genesis Scottish Open

DP World Tour

2014:

BMW PGA Championship

2015:

Omega Dubai Desert Classic

DP World Tour Championship

2016:

Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open

2019:

WGC-HSBC Champions

2023:

Hero Dubai Desert Classic