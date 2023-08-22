"I think the TOUR maybe should look into it" - Jon Rahm on hecklers at golf tournaments, including Max Homa's BMW Championship incident

Max Homa might have tied for fifth place at the 2023 BMW Championship, but it did not come without its own set of challenges. These challenges came not from the course but from the spectators instead, as a fan took it upon himself to heckle Homa while on course.

During the 17th hole of the third round, Max Homa was attempting to sink in a birdie. Just as he set himself up to putt, a heckler decided to scream at him. Needless to say, it put him off his game and after making the putt Homa and his caddie yelled at the heckler.

Such incidents are not unheard of on the golf course, especially during bigger tournaments. Jon Rahm had quite a lot today regarding the incident and hecklers in general. According to a Twitter account, NUCLR Golf, Rahm said:

“I feel like we hear it every single round. That happens way more often than you guys may hear. It’s very, very present. I think the TOUR maybe should look into it."

Max Homa reprimands heckler during BMW Championship, says he was 'probably drunk'

Homa is known for his kind hearted nature and patience on course. However, even his limits were reached when the heckler interrupted his shot. On further investigation, the golfer got to know that the heckler had a $3 bet for Homa to miss the putt. Speaking via Insider he said:

"There was a — probably drunk, I hope for his case, or else he is just the biggest loser there is. He was cheering and yelling for [fellow golfer Chris Kirk] to miss his putt short. He kept yelling that one of them had $3 for me to make mine. I got to the back of my backstroke, and he yelled, 'Pull it!' pretty loud."

While Homa is comfortable with fans betting on golf games, he said that this is the one thing that worries him the most. When gamblers start interrupting tournaments and pose a threat to golfers, is when the problem arises.

Needless to say, Max Homa kept his cool and finished fifth at the BMW Championship, winning almost $800,000.