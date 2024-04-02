“I think being on TV looks pretty fun" – LIV Golf’s Graeme McDowell shares his future plans, targets media role 10 years down the lane

LIV golfer Graeme McDowell shared his plans for the future during his recent appearance on the Fairway to Heaven podcast.

McDowell explained that he would probably work in the television and media industry. He added that he would love to share his insights about sports as he can't see himself "walking away from the game of golf."

Speaking about his future plans, Graeme McDowell said:

"In 10 years, I'll be 54, I'll become 55. We talked about media, we talked about TV I think I have no idea if I can do what you guys do. I have no idea if I could have a boss; I don't know if I could handle a boss and someone telling me what to do, where to be and how to do it. I've always potentially seen myself on TV.

"Talking a lot as I do and hopefully bringing an educated opinion to a sport that I love a lot. I can't see myself walking away from the game of golf and not wanting to be involved in some way, share, or form. So it's one of those things until I try it. I have no idea if it's something I can do or whether I like it or not, but I think being on TV looks pretty fun."(1:05:41-1:06:37)

Graeme McDowell currently plays on the LIV Golf tour for Smash GC and has enjoyed an impressive career on the Saudi circuit. He has played in four tournaments on the circuit in 2024 and sits at number 18 in the LIV Golf standings.

A look into Graeme McDowell's professional career

McDowell started his professional journey in 2002 after his successful stint as an amateur while studying at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His career got off to a smooth start with a victory at the 2002 Volvo Scandinavian Masters.

He began his career on the European Tour in 2004 and won another tournament on the circuit that year at the Telecom Italian Open. He defeated Thomas Levet in a playoff to win the tournament.

Overall, Graeme McDowell has won 16 professional tournaments, including four on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European tour. He has one victory on the Asian Tour and has won two other professional events as well.

Besides regular tournaments, McDowell has also recorded a successful outing in Majors. He won the US Open in 2010, while settling in a tie for 12th place at the Masters in 2012. He also recorded a T10 finish at the PGA Championship in 2009 and T5 finish at The Open Championship in 2012.