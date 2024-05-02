“I think will be pretty insane” – Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf will become ‘bigger, badder and better than ever’ in the next 5 to 10 years

Bryson DeChambeau is highly positive for LIV Golf’s future. The 30-year-old golfer now stated that the Saudi-backed series will become “bigger, badder and better than ever” before in the coming years. He said that the series will continue growing in the next 5 to 10 years.

DeChambeau emphasized that the series’ team aspect will grow in the coming years. The Crushers GC skipper noted that several LIV Golf sides currently have rivalries among them. He further stated that the competitiveness among sides will get heightened in the coming years and it will become “pretty insane.”

The 2020 U.S. Open Championship winner claimed that the breakaway tour will be “bigger” from an audience perspective.

Talking about the future of LIV Golf at LIV Singapore’s pre-event press conference, Bryson DeChambeau said (at 16:09):

“The future of LIV. We know it's going to be here, bigger, badder and better than ever before. It's just going to continue to keep growing over the next five to ten years. Where I see it heading, I think there may be an opportunity for this to be just, from an audience perspective even bigger. You're going to see a lot more interactions from teams.

The rivalries will get heightened. There's already some sort of rivalries going on right now, but as the years go on and people are going to win championships, that team championship at the end of the year last year like the Crushers GC did, I think there's going to be a lot of rivalries to be produced that you'll see, and it’s stories to be told I think will be pretty insane over the next five to ten years.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s comments on the positive growth of LIV Golf comes just weeks after the golfer called for the need for “unification” of golf. Interestingly, the LIV golfers backed Rory McIlroy's comments on golf's current ecosystem being ‘unsustainable,’ while giving his take on the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-PGA Tour deal.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner said that golf is a fans’ sport and the fans are currently divided. He reiterated the need for unification in order to help the sport grow.

Phil Mickelson backs Bryson DeChambeau, says LIV Golf will help golf grow globally

Mickelson backed Bryson DeChambeau’s comments regarding the growth of LIV Golf. The ace golfer said the breakaway tour’s future looks “very bullish” and added that he is excited for it. The 53-year-old claimed that the quality of players on the Saudi-backed series will continue to grow and in the process, inspire young players.

The six-time major winner stated that the series will ‘grow the game’ in countries outside the United States, that are “starving for world-class professional golf.” However, he admitted that there is “a lot of uncertainty” to it as well.

Speaking after DeChambeau at LIV Singapore’s pre-event press conference, Phil Mickelson said (at 17:07):

"There's a lot of things that are going to transpire over the next 5 or 10 years. And I'm very bullish and excited about what that means for LIV golf. But there's also a lot of uncertainty. I think that things that I do know is that I think the quality of players will continue to get better each year.”

Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, Mickelson's ambitions were larger than growing the teams and players. Lefty claimed the game of golf will grow on a global basis “because of the excitement and the presence that LIV Golf has.”