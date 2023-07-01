“I think this year nothing should change" - Martin Kaymer dubs 2023 Ryder Cup should proceed without European LIV Golfers

German golfer Martin Kaymer strongly believes that while LIV Golfers should be allowed to play on the Ryder Cup teams in the future, it is rather late for the European Team to announce a change to this year's team.

The world of golf is in chaos after the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour released a joint statement of a merger to bring the game of golf under one big entity. Amid all the changes, the Ryder Cup selection process for this year still remains a headache for several.

Speaking to Golf Monthly about the current situation, Martin Kaymer said:

“I think this year nothing should change, if you ask me. There’s too much chaos anyway, obviously, the US team is their own thing."

Martin Kaymer himself has been a part of the Ryder Cup in the past. In 2012, he was the one who delivered the winning stroke coming back from a big deficit of 10-6 to secure a historic victory. Kaymer looks forward to playing in the Ryder Cup in the future. He said:

"But going forward, it would be nice for the golf fans and us players who want to play against the best players from both continents and I think it shouldn’t matter where you play, whether it is LIV, DP World, PGA Tour.”

Martin Kaymer hopes to once again play on the Ryder Cup

This year, Henrik Stenson lost the captaincy to Luke Donald after making the switch to the LIV Golf Series. Donald has decided to proceed without LIV Golf players on the team, meaning that Stenson, Kaymer, Ian Poulter and others will not be able to compete.

Addressing the same, Kaymer said:

“Wherever you play, you should be eligible for the Ryder Cup if you’re good enough. This year it should stay the way it is because imagine the chaos that would come out if Henrik Stenson was being picked!"

Things are a bit different on the US Team's side. Brooks Koepka might just get an automatic qualification after his win at the 2023 PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and others can also put themselves in strong contention if their performances at the Open Championship are good.

