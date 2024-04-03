Bryson DeChambeau is not only a huge star in the world of golf, but he's also knocking on the door of YouTube stardom. "I think YouTube is the next generation," DeChambeau said when asked about his channel.

As of April 3, 2024, Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube channel has more than 525,000 subscribers. He recently answered questions from the press about this part of his career among other things and claimed he does it to help grow the game.

This was part of what Bryson DeChambeau had to say (via Flushing It):

"Personally for me, my whole reason in doing so is growing the game from 100 million golfers currently as it is today, close to that, to 150 in the next decade, and I want to help be a little bit of a part of that."

"I think YouTube is the next generation, where every kid is watching their entertainment and certainly Mr. Beast has shown that there's a huge following and base over there, and just capture a little bit of that and bring them over to the game of golf is something I want to do. Shows a bit of the creative side that I have, too."

Bryson DeChambeau has produced and posted more than 90 videos on his YouTube channel over the past two years. He has collaborated with major golf influencers such as Grant Horvat and Paige Spiranac.

Bryson DeChambeau on his way to the Masters tournament 2024

Bryson DeChambeau said during an interview before the 2024 LIV Golf Miami that the event would be an excellent return to action before the Masters tournament, which will be played a week later.

DeChambeau has been improving his results as the LIV Golf 2024 season has progressed. He finished 26th at the Mayakoba event with a score of 1 under and then 11th in Las Vegas with a score of 7 under. He was fourth in Jeddah with a score of 12 under and finally 7th in Hong Kong with a score of 11 under.

DeChambeau has participated in seven editions of the Masters, with five cuts made. His best performance was finishing T21 in 2016 when he also won the tournament's lowest amateur award.

His two most recent appearances at Augusta National (2022 and 2023) were not very happy, as he was cut on both occasions.

DeChambeau has participated in 28 editions of the Major tournaments with 20 cuts made. His best performance has been the victory in the 2020 US Open. In addition, he has finished in three other top 10s (T4 twice at the PGA Championship).

He has 12 career professional victories, eight of them on the PGA Tour and two on the LIV Golf circuit.