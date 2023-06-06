“I thought I wouldn't LIV to see this day!” - Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s hilarious tweet about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

Influencer and former golfer Paige Spiranac reacted on her social media profiles to the news of the day in the world of golf: the imminent merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Specifically on Twitter, Spiranac posted a comment and a photo that delighted her followers.

Although, in recent days, there had been some movements that suggested something like what happened, the truth is that the announcement of this merger is still surprising. For this reason, Twitter has been flooded with reactions, such as this one from Paige Spiranac:

Twitter users' reactions to the tweet and the merger, whether they are followers of Paige Spiranac or not, have not been long in coming. Here are some of the posts on the social network:

"I thought I wouldn't LIV to see this day!"

"this is the best tweet about the merger everyone else can stop trying"

"Love to see it ….. I bet @McIlroyRory is pissed ….."

"Chamblee never had it."

"PGA players have to be LIVid” -Golden Tate @ShowtimeTate"

"Omg that’s so perfect on so many levels"

"Just sit back and enjoy the carnage"

"Doesn't that partnership look happy lol"

"Nailed it!"

LIV and PGA Tour merger

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the governor of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PFI), Yasir Al-Rumayyan, announced Tuesday the merger of PGA and LIV circuits. To this end, they signed a memorandum of understanding that should materialize in the coming weeks or months.

The idea is to create an entity that will manage world golf. This entity will be for-profit and financed with FIP funds. The agreement reportedly extends to the DP World Tour as well.

Both Monahan and Al-Rumayyan gave a joint interview to CNBC where they explained their vision for the future of golf under the new entity. They explained that their vision goes beyond the game itself. They are taking into consideration other aspects, such as broadcasts, fans, live viewers and the treatment of players, both in their active stage and after retirement.

According to what has transpired, the agreement was worked out in the utmost secrecy. Judging by the reactions on social networks, players from both circuits learned of the news at the same time as the general public.

Many questions of interest to golf fans have yet to be defined, such as what the competitive formats will be, what the return of LIV players will look like and where the capital injection that the PFI will be providing in the near future will be located. These and other questions will keep the attention of spectators and specialists in the weeks and months to come.

