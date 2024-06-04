“I thought LIV had private jets for all their players?” – Fans joke about Ian Poulter misplacing his golf club baggage while flying British Airways

Ian Poulter sounded off with British Airways after they misplaced his golf baggage, leading to a delay in its arrival. He claimed that the bag wasn't overweight.

Poulter has arrived in Houston for the eighth event of the LIV Golf 2024 season, which begins on Sunday, June 7, at the Golf Club of Houston. However, ahead of the event, a mishap happened that left him infuriated.

On Monday, June 3, Ian Poulter's bag, which contained golf clubs, didn't arrive with him. Later, he received messages that the bag couldn't travel with him on the flight. Furious about the situation, he shared a couple of Instagram stories, slamming the flight authorities. NUCLR Golf shared the screenshots on X.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the incident. While many were sympathetic towards Poulter's situation, a few fans didn't miss the chance to take a dig at him. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"I thought LIV had private jets for all their players," one fan wrote.

"Dude went to Liv and still flys commercial? Should’ve stayed on the PGA to bum a ride of Tiger," this user commented.

"Just use a penny of your Saudi funds to fly private dude," another fan posted.

"Not sure the selfie in first class with a stack of pillows is gonna get the reaction he’s after.🤔 That said, when you pay an exorbitant amount to fly up front, stuff like that should never happen," one fan posted.

"Well if he was heading to a PGA tour event they would have a trailer from his sponsor who would make him new clubs in short order. But I bet Houston has a pga tour superstore he could go to," another user wrote.

"It’s big news though...hahahaha" Poulter also replied to NUCLR Golf's post. "It’s like ordering a Steak and getting a lettuce leaf. Looks like most of the folks on here would just eat the lettuce and say thank you and give them a Tip. 😂😂😂😂"

Will Ian Poulter compete at the US Open in 2024?

Ian Poulter will not compete at the US Open 2024 as he isn't eligible for the event. Furthermore, he opted out of the US Open qualifying that concluded on Monday. Interestingly, he hasn't competed in any Majors since 2022.

Poulter has a decent record at the US Open, having made 11 cuts out of his sixteen appearances. Although he never secured a top-10 finish, he has managed five top-25 finishes. His T12 finish in 2006 was his best result at the USGA event.

Speaking of all the Major championships, Ian Poulter has made 54 cuts in 72 starts. He has achieved eight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the 2008 Open Championship. That year, he had a 54-hole lead before losing to Pádraig Harrington.